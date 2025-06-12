Softball On SI

Texas Tech Softball Bolsters Roster With 4 Major Transfer Portal Additions

Sarah Person

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders players cheer towards the fans after defeating the Texas Longhorns in the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Fresh off its first-ever WCWS appearance, Texas Tech isn't taking any time off.

The Red Raiders have signed four huge additions ahead of next season and have sent shockwaves throughout the softball community.

Jasmyn Burns

The first addition is Jasmyn Burns. She had a standout year at Ohio State, hitting 25 home runs, which is a new single-season record for the Buckeyes and also a Big Ten Record. Burns added a .455 batting average and 72 RBIs.

Mia Williams

Mia Williams comes in after spending the last two years at Florida. In 2025, she hit .355 with 19 home runs and 44 RBIs. Williams was an NFCA Second-Team All-American and an All-SEC Team selection this season.

Kaitlyn Terry

The former UCLA Bruin owns a career ERA of 2.50 with 31 wins in the circle to go along with 333 strikeouts. Kaitlyn Terry is a two-way player, and this year she had a .257 batting average with 24 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

Jackie Lis

In her three seasons at Southern Illinois, Jackie Lis has cemented herself as a legacy. She ranks first in home runs (44), second in career batting average (.353), and fourth in runs scored (154). The 2024 MVC player of the year hit .351 with ten home runs, 44 runs, and 42 RBIS.

These additions will add to an already loaded Texas Tech roster. With an improved offense and another ace in the circle to aid NiJaree Canady, the Red Raiders are in a prime position to make a run back at OKC and take home the title.

