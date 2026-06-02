Florida State Softball All-American Enters Transfer Portal

All-American junior Jaysoni Beachum announced via social media on Tuesday afternoon that she is moving on from Florida State and will enter the transfer portal.

"Thank you to FSU and Team 41, 42, & 43 for the opportunity. This was definitely not an easy decision, but it’s time to move on," she wrote on X.

Thank you to FSU and Team 41, 42, & 43 for the opportunity. This was definitely not an easy decision, but it’s time to move on. #transferportal pic.twitter.com/mMRqc3vFcH — JAYSONI BEACHUM (@BeachumJaysoni) June 2, 2026

The third baseman and slugger made an immediate impact in Tallahassee as a freshman in 2024. She finished the season leading the team in batting average (.417), hits (78), home runs (16), RBIs (66), and on-base percentage (.509). She even broke the school's freshman RBI record with 66 and posted the third-highest batting average in school history, becoming the first Seminole and the first ACC athlete to win the NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year award.

The numbers didn’t look quite the same in her sophomore year as she finished 2025 with a .304 batting average with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs, but she jumped back right into All-American self this season. Beachum ended 2026 with a .406 batting average, 10 homers, and 69 RBIs, which was the fourth-most in school history, while her batting average was the 10th-highest.

She earned NFCA Second-Team All-American honors at the conclusion of the 2026 regular season after drawing 54 walks with a .549 on-base percentage, which was the third-highest on-base percentage in school history. Beachum was on an active streak of reaching base in 50-consecutive games, which was tied for Maddie O'Brien's school record.

Beachum’s Resume

2026 NFCA First Team All-Region

2026 First Team All-ACC

2026 ACC Championship All-Tournament Team

2024 TUCCI/NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year

2024 NFCA Second Team All-American

2024 ACC Freshman of the Year

2024 First Team All-ACC

2024 USA Softball National Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist

Beachum ended her Seminole career at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional. Beachum hit .429 with two home runs and eight RBI, including her first career grand slam against Stetson.

Beachum now joins teammates pitcher Mimi Gooden and outfielder Addie DeLong in the transfer portal. These players have split from Lonni Alameda’s squad after the team had a disappointing run in the NCAA Regionals, losing to Stetson and UCF at home.

As a native of Tallahassee, Florida State was the perfect home for Beachum. She lettered in softball for seven years, starting in sixth grade, and ranked as the No.14 player in the Extra Innings Extra Elite 100 list.

The transfer portal officially opens for undergraduate players on June 8.