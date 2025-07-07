Former Arizona State Pitcher Transfers to Louisiana Softball
Former Arizona State pitcher Julianne Tipton announced on X Sunday night that she is transferring to Louisiana.
In her freshman debut for the Sun Devils, she pitched 50 innings, finishing the season with five strikeouts.
Coming out of high school in Tennessee, she was a four-year varsity starter, where she was named to the District All-Tournament team her freshman through junior years. As a senior, she was named the District 4A Pitcher of the Year, Sweet 16 Player of the Year, and All-State after leading her team to a 4A state title.
Tipton will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Ragin’ Cajuns and joins one growing transfer class, as infielders Madyson Manning and Kennedy Marceaux announced their commitments earlier this summer.