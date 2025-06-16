Softball On SI

Former LSU Infielder Transfers to Louisiana Softball

Nicole Reitz

Louisiana added an infielder to its roster via the transfer portal.
Former LSU infielder Madyson Manning is set to continue her career with Louisiana, according to the Instagram post. 

In 2025, the sophomore had three starts, playing in eight games. She complied a .231 batting average with three hits, one run, and two RBIs. She finished her career at LSU with an overall .289 batting average with 11 hits, three runs, five RBIs, and six walks. She holds a career .951 fielding percentage with 23 assists, 16 putouts, and two errors. 

Manning will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Ragin’ Cajuns. 

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

