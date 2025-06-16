Former LSU Infielder Transfers to Louisiana Softball
Former LSU infielder Madyson Manning is set to continue her career with Louisiana, according to the Instagram post.
In 2025, the sophomore had three starts, playing in eight games. She complied a .231 batting average with three hits, one run, and two RBIs. She finished her career at LSU with an overall .289 batting average with 11 hits, three runs, five RBIs, and six walks. She holds a career .951 fielding percentage with 23 assists, 16 putouts, and two errors.
Manning will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
