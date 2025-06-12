Former Arkansas Utility Player Transfers to McNeese State
Former Arkansas Utility player Rylee Cloud is returning home to Louisiana to play for McNeese State after spending three years with the Razorbacks.
Cloud was used intermittently during her time at Arkansas as a pinch runner and hitter where she made 53 appearances and had 34 at bats.
However, perhaps for McNeese, Cloud will have more of an impact on the field and at the plate. For Fairview High School in Grant, La. Cloud was ranked No. 24 in the top 100 prospects in 2022. In her junior season of high school in 2021, Cloud's offensive numbers put her on the map as she hit .611 with 11 home runs and earned all-state and district MVP honors.
Cloud was named National High School Player of the Week in March of her junior high school season as she hit .895 (17-for-19) in six games with two doubles, a triple, eight home runs,16 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
McNeese will look for Cloud to bring the offense from her high school and travel ball days with the Birmingham Thunderbolts to their 2026 squad. McNeese is hoping to repeat as Southland Conference regular season champions and return to the NCAA postseason after losing to Southeastern Louisiana in the conference championship.