SJ Geurin is headed home and will make Texas State her final stop before ending her collegiate career.

Though no official post yet from the Leander, Texas native, or the Texas State softball program, Geurin has updated her social media bios with the news.

SJ Geurin it seems is transferring to TXST pic.twitter.com/seKO0ChlF9 — Ethan Torres (@ethanntorress) June 22, 2026

Geurin will play her last season as a graduate transfer. The left-handed pitcher spent the last two seasons on the mound for Auburn after she contributed to two national championship seasons with Oklahoma.

Geurin closed out her junior season in 2026, appearing in 22 games with 13 starts and 36 strikeouts for the Tigers. She recorded five wins and one save with two complete games, finishing second on the staff with 72.1 innings pitched.

She recorded at least one strikeout in 19 appearances and multiple strikeouts in eight outings, threw a complete game against Notre Dame in February, and tossed a career-high 7.1 innings in relief against Pitt.

As a redshirt sophomore for the Tigers in 2025, she made an immediate impact on the program. She appeared in 50 out of 59 games in the circle and led the nation in appearances. She tied Auburn’s Kristen Keyes (2002) for the program single-season record in appearances, while leading the team with a 2.97 ERA and a 23-12 record. Geurin went on to rank third in the SEC and 17th nationally in total wins.

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Geurin leaves one stranded to hang the first 0️⃣ the board.



🐅: 1

🐘: 0#WarEagle | @sjg__85 pic.twitter.com/68jDOeVpmj — Auburn Softball (@AuburnSoftball) May 6, 2025

Geurin capped off her debut season with Auburn, becoming just the 12th pitcher in program history to record 20 or more wins in a season. She finished tied for the seventh most wins in a season by a Tiger.

The Sooners recruited her out of high school as the No. 20 recruit in the nation, according to Extra Inning Softball. At Leander High School, she earned 2021 Texas 5A First-Team All-State honors and was named the 5A District 26 Pitcher of the Year.

In her junior season, she posted a 0.93 ERA with a 23-1 record, 272 strikeouts, and 158 innings pitched, all while leading her team to earn the No.1 national ranking by MaxPreps.

Texas State is coming off a 39-22 overall record after finishing as runners-up in the 2026 Sun Belt Conference Tournament and falling in the Gainesville Regional. Geurin now joins a staff that lost two star pitchers, Madison Azua and Chesney Davis. Out of six freshmen joining the team in 2027, one pitcher, Macee Jackson, is on the list.