Former Oklahoma National Champion, Auburn Pitcher Enters Transfer Portal

SJ Geurin has reportedly entered the transfer portal for one last time in her career.

The left-handed pitcher entered as a graduate transfer, according to Justin McLeod at D1 Softball. She spent two years on the mound for Auburn after she contributed to two national championship seasons with Oklahoma.

Auburn P SJ Geurin has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.



In two years on the Plains, Geurin posted a 3.51 ERA with 28 wins and 145 strikeouts in 263 innings of work.



The former Oklahoma transfer has one season of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/uLav4Y8Vek — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 4, 2026

Geurin closed out her junior season in 2026, appearing in 22 games with 13 starts and 36 strikeouts for the Tigers. She recorded five wins and one save with two complete games, finishing second on the staff with 72.1 innings pitched.

She recorded at least one strikeout in 19 appearances and multiple strikeouts in eight outings, threw a complete game against Notre Dame in February, and tossed a career-high 7.1 innings in relief against Pitt.

As a redshirt sophomore for the Tigers in 2025, the lefty appeared in 50 out of 59 games in the circle and led the nation in appearances. She tied Auburn’s Kristen Keyes (2002) for the program single-season record in appearances, while leading the team with a 2.97 ERA and a 23-12 record. Geurin went on to rank third in the SEC and 17th nationally in total wins.

Geurin capped off her debut season with Auburn, becoming just the 12th pitcher in program history to record 20 or more wins in a season. She finished tied for the seventh most wins in a season by a Tiger.

With the Sooners, Geurin appeared in nine games during the team’s historic national championship year in 2024. She posted a 2-0 record, allowing just one run in 10 innings for a 0.70 ERA. She collected nine strikeouts and helped opponents to a .118 batting average.

Oklahoma’s head coach, Patty Gasso, didn’t give Geurin quite enough time as she would have liked in the circle, as Jordy Frahm was the ace in 2023, followed by Kelly Maxwell and Kierston Deal in 2024. This ultimately led to Geurin’s decision to transfer out of Norman.

Prior to her collegiate career, Geurin was ranked the No. 20 recruit in the country by Extra Inning Softball. She earned 2021 Texas 5A Team All-State honors and was named 5A District 26 Pitcher of the Year.

Auburn had stunned Texas A&M and Missouri in the SEC Tournament in an attempt to save its season and move on to the NCAA Tournament, but fell to Florida in a 10-9 slugfest. The Tigers ended the season 27-28 and second-to-last in the conference.