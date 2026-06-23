Louisville Softball All-American Slugger Enters Transfer Portal

With one last day to enter the transfer portal, Louisville’s star slugger, Madison Pickens, put her name in.

All-American Madison Pickens has entered the portal after a breakout season in 2026



She batted .457 for Louisville with 11 HR and 74 RBI



She totaled 34 XBH and had 146 total bases



She will have two seasons of eligibility pic.twitter.com/Sn2CKxiPgG — Roger McAfee (@rmcafee8) June 22, 2026

The NFCA First Team All-Region selection had a breakout sophomore campaign in 2026, emerging as one of the best run producers in the country. She totaled 74 RBIs with 86 hits, while her team-high RBI total set a single-season record, surpassing Maryssa Becker’s 60 in 2016.

Pickens led the team in batting average, setting a single-season record at .457, while also leading in slugging percentage (.777), home runs (11), extra-base hits (34), and total bases (146). She put up 19 doubles, four triples, and 12 stolen bases.

As a left fielder in 2026, she added All-ACC First Team honors to her resume after leading the conference in batting average with a .494 average in ACC play and received ACC All-Tournament honors after hitting .500 with four RBIs and collecting a walk-off double over NC State.

One of her best games of the season came in March against Eastern Kentucky University, where she had a six-RBI day. Two nearly identical three-run home runs to the left side led the Cardinals to a 12-4 win in six innings.

As a rookie in 2025, Pickens hit .264 with 38 hits, 26 RBIs, and 17 walks. She started all 51 games for the Cardinals, splitting time between right field and catcher. After reaching base in 20-straight games, she not only had the team-best streak, but also landed ninth in program history. She went on to record 11 multi-hit games and five multi-RBI games.

The Georgia native was recruited to Louisville out of Buford High School. There, she was a three-time All-Region First Team honoree, a two-time All-Gwinnett County Team honoree, and a two-time Georgia All-State Team honoree.

During her senior season, she hit .609, with 20 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases, leading the team to a 32-0 undefeated season. She became the Buford High School single-season home run record holder (20) and guided her team to two 7A Georgia State Championships.

Pickens entered the portal following a 44-14 overall record from Louisville. The Cardinals were eliminated by Stanford 6-5 in eight innings in the ACC Tournament. The team then closed out the season, falling to Grand Canyon and South Dakota at the Lincoln Regional, marking the program’s 16th NCAA appearance and first since 2023.

The only pick-up the Cardinals have made from the transfer so far has been Kaidence Till, who comes from Ole Miss after one redshirt season.