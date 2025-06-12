Softball On SI

LSU Softball Lands Another Key SEC Rival Transfer from Kentucky

Ally Hutchins (7) celebrates with her teammates after the end of the inning.
Ally Hutchins (7) celebrates with her teammates after the end of the inning. / Kentucky Athletics

Ally Hutchins is finishing her final two years in the SEC with the LSU Tigers, playing for Beth Torina.

Hutchins played her first two seasons under Rachel Lawson at the University of Kentucky.

The Kentucky native was a key starter for the Wildcats the last two seasons as a utility player with 112 games played, 292 career at-bats, 78 hits, seven doubles, 12 home runs, and 45 RBIs. Hutchins posted a career batting average of .267, an on-base percentage of .403, and .428 slugging.

Hutchins, who played third for the Wildcats will bring experience to the hot corner for the Tigers as she only made 12 errors in her two years with Kentucky.

Before college, Hutchins was a sought-after versatile player for her ability to both swing the bat, play the field, and mow down batters in the circle. In her senior season for McCracken County High School, she hit .583 with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs as well as posted a 2.13 ERA that included seven shutouts, three no-hitters, and one perfect game.

Most likely, Hutchins will come into LSU and be expected to contribute in the lineup, but perhaps after the Tigers lost the ace arm of Sydney Berzon, she might see some sporadic pitching time as well.

