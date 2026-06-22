LSU Softball Star Hops In and Out of the Transfer Portal, Releases Statement

Infielder Kylee Edwards isn't unfamiliar with the transfer portal, as she hopped in and out of it within a week.

On June 17, Edwards announced in a now-deleted X post that she was making another jump and entering the portal — not the only athlete from LSU to do so.

"After a lot of thought and consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year," Edwards wrote. "This was not an easy decision, I'm super thankful for my time at LSU, but I feel like this is the best decision for myself and my family!"

However, just four days later, Edwards announced she was withdrawing her name from the portal and would be finishing up her collegiate softball career at LSU.

"After exploring my options, it was clear there's nowhere I'd rather be than here at LSU with my teammates and coaches," Edwards posted. "The purple and gold will always be home for me! The fans, the place, the people — some things you can never let go of."

While Edwards provided no reason for entering and withdrawing, the comments had plenty of speculation: NIL compensation.

With the changing landscape of the sport, athletes are looking to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness. Some fans have jumped to the conclusion that Edwards was looking for more than just a spot on the roster, but a paycheck as well.

In her three years as a softball athlete, Edwards was a constant face in the game. In her freshman and sophomore years combined at Mississippi State, she played in 112 games. At LSU during her junior season, Edwards started in all 59 games, playing shortstop and mainly batting in the three-hole.

With a .341 batting average as a Tiger, Edwards registered 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 179 at-bats. She recorded 18 multi-hit games, her best coming from a matchup with Missouri on April 3, with four hits, four RBIs, and one run scored herself.

The rising senior from LSU hasn't always called the swamps of Baton Rouge, La., her home. For two years, she played at a different Southeastern Conference school, Mississippi State, starting in the 2024 season.

Edwards announced her departure from the Mississippi State program on May 27, 2025. As a Bulldog, Edwards sat comfortably with a .280 batting average and 14 career home runs. Her development at LSU boosted her impact at the plate with the Tigers reaching the Tuscaloosa Super Regional, losing in two games, 7-0 and 4-1.

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Edwards will play at LSU in 2027 with high hopes of a Women's College World Series appearance for her final year.