Mississippi State Pitcher Joins Oklahoma State for Final Year of Eligibility

After spending three years at Mississippi State, Delainey Everett is expanding her horizons and has set her eyes on becoming a Cowgirl at Oklahoma State University.

Saddle up COWGIRL let’s ride! pic.twitter.com/cDHhwXXC92 — Delainey Everett (@DelaineyE48) June 19, 2026

The California native made 12 appearances in the circle during her junior season, pitching 24.1 innings, including one full game against Oklahoma in the Norman Super Regional.

During the 2025 season, fans saw Everett in action more frequently, pitching 74.1 innings during her sophomore year. Despite the decrease in playing time in 2026, Everett was integral to her team advancing to the Women's College World Series. In the do-or-die game, Everett threw three strikeouts while only giving up three hits. Ultimately, the Sooners were unable to capitalize while on base and were shut out by Everett 6-0.

After the clutch game, Everett went viral on social media for her post-game interview on ESPN.

"An underdog is still a freaking dog," Everett said with her teammates celebrating behind her.

Everett's career as a Bulldog didn't come to a close at the Norman Super Regional. After Mississippi State fell to Texas Tech in the first game of the Women's College World Series, Everett started in the elimination game against the Texas Longhorns. In four innings, she allowed three hits and two earned runs in 13 at-bats, only striking out two batters. The Bulldogs would eventually be eliminated from the bracket in a 4-0 shutout.

Everett announced on May 31 on X that she would not return to Starkville, Mississippi, for her senior season.

"After many thoughts, prayers, and conversations with family I have decided to enter the transfer portal! Thank you Mississippi State for everything and I’ll forever be grateful for the opportunity to be a bulldog!"

After many thoughts, prayers, and conversations with family I have decided to enter the transfer portal! Thank you Mississippi State for everything and I’ll forever be grateful for the opportunity to be a bulldog!



LHP

1 year of Eligibility

209-402-1410 pic.twitter.com/ZceGbB3aWv — Delainey Everett (@DelaineyE48) May 31, 2026

Her arrival in the Oklahoma State softball program comes as the Cowgirls' ace, Ruby Meylan, leaves Stillwater, Okla., to pursue a professional career with the AUSL team, Oklahoma City Spark.

OSU's season ended in disapointment after failing to reach the WCWS after falling to Nebraska in the Lincoln Super Regional. The Cowgirls ended the 2026 season with an overall record of 41-17, winning 16 conference games while dropping eight.

Meylan carried the load in the circle for Oklahoma State during the 2026 season, pitching 244.2 innings and registering 220 strikeouts. With a 2.43 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, Meylan was reliable and steady throughout the challenging Big 12 season for the Cowgirls. Meyland evenly split her collegiate career, spending two years at the University of Washington.

In a statement posted on X, Meylan addressed Oklahoma State fans and softball fans alike.

"I don't really know what to say other than thank you. Thank you to Oklahoma State University. Thank you to Coach G, Carie, Shippy, and Bergy. Thank you to my teammates. Thank you to our fans. Thank you to Stillwater. ... OSU Softball, you have been a dream come true. I am forever indebted to what this program has done for me."

Outside of Everett, Oklahoma State has signed three incoming juniors from the portal in an effort to boost the team to a 2026 WCWS appearance. Utility Kendra Lewis from Wisconsin, pitcher and infielder Maddie Hartley from Houston and catcher Kennedy Proctor from Utah. Lewis enters head coach Kenny Gajewski's program with multiple accolades such as 2025 All-American and first-team All-Big Ten Honoree.

Lewis and Everett will work together, without powerhouse Meylan in the bullpen, to propel OSU to a championship title run.