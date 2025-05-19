Auburn Softball Player Hits Transfer Portal Just Hours After Team’s Elimination
An Auburn softball player has hit the transfer portal just hours after her team was eliminated in the NCAA Tournament.
After just one season with the Tigers, freshman outfielder Jolie Adams has entered the portal. Adams saw limited action in 2025, appearing in only one game.
This decision comes hours after Auburn was eliminated in the NCAA tournament by the Florida State Seminoles. The Tigers' season came to an end on Sunday after falling to the Seminoles 4-0 in Game 7 of the Tallahassee Regional final.
Adams confirmed the decision on X.
Before Auburn, she was a standout player at the high school level. Adams was the No. 13-ranked recruit in the country by MaxPreps in 2024. Playing for Lake Central in Schererville, Indiana, she was a DAC All-Conference Team selection. Adams put up impressive numbers throughout her prep career, hitting .444 with a .494 on-base percentage with 53 RBIs. She had over 100 career hits and over 70 runs scored.
Adams led Lake Central to the Indiana State Softball Championship in 2020 and was named Rookie of the Year. She was also a part of the 2023 4A Regional Championship and earned PGF Future All-American honors.
Adams will have three years of eligibility remaining.