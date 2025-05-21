Which NCAA Division I Softball Programs Have the Most Players in the Transfer Portal?
As of Tuesday, more than 1,200 NCAA Division I softball players have entered the transfer portal this academic year, with more than 500 entering since it re-opened on May 18, but which schools have the most players looking for new homes?
Troy University leads the way, having 13 of its 24 players hit the portal. Two of those players are grad transfers.
The Trojans finished the 2025 season with a 33-24 overall record, failing to reach the NCAA tournament after a loss to James Madison in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Wichita State University saw nearly half of its roster decide to move on to another school. The Shockers currently have nine of their 21 players enter the portal. WSU ended the season at 29-25 after losing to North Texas in the ACC conference tournament quarterfinals and didn't make it to the NCAA Tournament.
The University of New Mexico also had nine of its players enter the portal as well. The Lobos had a subpar season, finishing below .500 at 21-30-1.
If you are a current NCAA Softball athlete who is in the portal, we want your feedback. Tell us about your experience and what went into this decision. This survey is completely anonymous.