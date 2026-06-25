NFCA All-American Slugger Transfers to Oregon Softball

The Oregon Ducks have gained quite a power hitter for their lineup.

Head coach Melyssa Lombardi announced on Wednesday that NFCA All-American Ilove'a Brittingham is joining the program in 2027. She hit 32 home runs and drove in 107 runs across two seasons at BYU.

She's bringing the power to The Jane!



NFCA All-American Ilove'a Brittingham hit 32 home runs with 107 RBI in two seasons at BYU.#GoDucks | #Version9 pic.twitter.com/t1FwNyvXfs — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) June 24, 2026

The outfielder had a massive debut year in 2025, when she set BYU’s freshman RBI record at 69, and hit 21 home runs to tie the program’s freshman home run record. That year, she hit .410 with an OPS of 1.260, and paced the Cougars in 10 offensive categories, while leading the Big 12 in home runs, home runs per game, RBIs, RBIs per game, sacrifice flies, slugging percentage, and total bases.

She finished her rookie year ranked No.3 nationally in RBIs per game and No.7 in home runs per game. Her successes earned her NFCA Third-Team All-American honors, Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors, and she was also named a top 10 finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year.

Though Brittingham’s numbers decreased as a sophomore in 2026, she was still clutch at the plate, recording 38 RBIs. She finished the 18-33 overall year with BYU, hitting .275 with five doubles and 11 home runs, and was ranked as the No. 10 player in the 2026 transfer portal class by Softball On SI.

"Ilo is a powerful, dynamic hitter who can make an impact on a game with one swing," Lombardi said in the press release. "She's proven that she can handle elite pitching, and I'm excited to see what she brings to The Jane and Version 9."

The Nipomo, Calif., native hails from Oaks Christina High School, where she earned the 2024 NCSAA National Hitter of the Year award, and was teammates with current Duck, Rylee McCoy. During her senior season, Brittingham hit .540 with 47 hits, 42 runs, 38 RBIs, 19 homers, and a .972 fielding percentage.

The junior now joins a team that is in the hunt to get back to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). Just a year after the team’s best season under Lombardi, and its first appearance in Oklahoma City since 2018, the Ducks failed to make it out of their own NCAA Regional with losses to Mississippi State and Saint Mary’s.

With Brittingham’s bat in the lineup, alongside the other returning sluggers like Stefini Ma’ake and Ayanna Shaw, Oregon is shaping up to be a threat in 2027.