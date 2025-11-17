Oklahoma State Softball Pitcher Enters Transfer Portal

Just shortly after Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski admitted his team needed a major reset after not making a trip to Oklahoma City for the first time since 2018, a pitcher is entering the transfer portal.

Saylor Davis announced on X that she will enter the portal on Dec. 1, with three years of eligibility remaining. The only left-handed pitcher on staff was rostered in 2024, but was not listed in 2025. She made no appearances during her freshman season.

Saylor Davis | OSU Athletics

It is unclear whether she was battling an injury or just saw no playing time due to ace Lexi Kilfoyl leading the way in 2024 and multiple roster additions in 2025.

The Montgomery, Texas native attended The Woodlands High School, where she earned all-district and academic all-district honors. She played travel ball with Texas Sudden Impact.

In a video posted to her X account, debuting her skills and the ability to hit the high 60s on the speed gun, fans were impressed enough to claim they wanted her to be part of teams like Texas Tech, the recent national runners-up, the Red Raiders.

What are your thoughts on Lubbock, Texas? 👀 https://t.co/L9uH8PzguV — southern belle 💅🏾 (@DutchessOfPink) November 13, 2025

Upon arriving in Stillwater, Davis was excited about the opportunity to be coached by Carrie Eberle, the two-time All-American who helped lead the Cowgirls to the 2021 Women’s College World Series.

The primary goal for the two was to work on Davis’s consistency, mound presence, and self-talk, all of which are essential attributes for a pitcher to possess in the collegiate game.

"I love her so much," Davis told the Cowgirls in 2024. "She has a way of talking to me where I understand exactly what she's trying to get me to do. Having her in my corner all the time and just knowing she has my best interest is huge.”

Davis was even thrilled to learn from the All-American Kilfoyl, who went on to be a standout in the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) this past summer.

"You just try to watch her every move because she is proof of what hard work can do," Davis told the Cowgirls in 2024. "She works her butt off and on top of that, is such a great person and so humble. She is a great resource to have."

In the short time she spent with the Cowgirls, it's easy to say Davis had great talent to learn from just by watching, and hopefully, she can continue her career excelling with another Power 4 school.

As for Oklahoma State, the team will feature five pitchers in 2026, including ace Ruby Meylan, who heads into her senior year.

