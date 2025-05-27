Softball On SI

Louisville's Char Lorenz Enters Transfer Portal

Sarah Person

Char Lorenz entered the transfer portal after a stellar freshman season at Louisville.
Louisville freshman Char Lorenz has decided to enter the transfer portal after one season.

Lorenz had a stellar freshman season with the Cardinals. She was a Softball America All-Freshman honoree and a first-team All-ACC second-team selection. Lorenz led Louisville with a .358 batting average, adding 57 runs on 32 hits. She was first on the team in home runs (9), RBIs (53), and slugging percentage (.677).

The Cardinals had a 26-25 overall record to finish the season, losing to Virginia in the first round of the ACC tournament, failing to reach the NCAA tournament.

Lorenz also set the single-season record for RBIs by a Louisville freshman

She will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

