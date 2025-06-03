Softball On SI

OU Softball Catcher Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

Sarah Person

Oklahoma's Corri Hicks celebrates after hitting a home run to end the game on a run rule in the fifth inning of a softball game in the Norman Regional of the NCAA Tournament between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Boston University Terriers at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, May 16, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An Oklahoma softball catcher has decided to move on from the program.

Corri Hicks announced she will be entering the transfer portal with a post on social media Tuesday afternoon. Hicks spent one season with the Sooners appeaing in 24 games. She held a batting average of .261 in her 23 plate appearances and added three runs on six hits to go along with eight RBIS.

Oklahoma's incredible postseason run came to an end in the WCWS semifinals, falling to Texas 2-0 in the semifinals. This will be the first season since 2018 that the Sooners are not in the championship series. OU had won the last four consecutive titles.

" I want to say thank you to the amazing Sooner fans and good people I've met at Oklahoma who've supported me," Hicks wrote in her post.

"I'm grateful for my time here and am excited for what's to come," she added.

Hicks will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

