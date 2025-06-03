OU Softball Catcher Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal
An Oklahoma softball catcher has decided to move on from the program.
Corri Hicks announced she will be entering the transfer portal with a post on social media Tuesday afternoon. Hicks spent one season with the Sooners appeaing in 24 games. She held a batting average of .261 in her 23 plate appearances and added three runs on six hits to go along with eight RBIS.
Oklahoma's incredible postseason run came to an end in the WCWS semifinals, falling to Texas 2-0 in the semifinals. This will be the first season since 2018 that the Sooners are not in the championship series. OU had won the last four consecutive titles.
" I want to say thank you to the amazing Sooner fans and good people I've met at Oklahoma who've supported me," Hicks wrote in her post.
"I'm grateful for my time here and am excited for what's to come," she added.
Hicks will have three years of eligibility remaining.