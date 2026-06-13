Tennessee Softball Starting Infielder Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee softball has suffered its third and biggest loss to the transfer portal so far this offseason.

Redshirt sophomore infielder Ella Dodge announced on Saturday via social media that she will be leaving Rocky Top, and will use her last two years of eligibility elsewhere.

"I am thankful for my time at Tennessee, but after much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility," she wrote on X.

I am thankful for my time at Tennessee, but after much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility.



Please contact:

TJ Goelz

(941) 302-0100

Ltgoelz@yahoo.com pic.twitter.com/3xDSYy5MSR — ELLA DODGE (@elladodge2024) June 13, 2026

The starting third baseman and top-of-the-lineup slugger appeared in 120 games with 113 starts for Tennessee from 2024 to 2026. Her career batting average sits at .262 with 82 hits, 18 home runs, 20 doubles, three triples, 61 RBIs, 82 runs, 50 walks, and 13 stolen bases.

it was an ella dodge kinda night! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/mX2omcNBSe — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 2, 2026

In the infield, she has a .967 fielding percentage with 10 errors.

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, she started 49 games, with seven home runs and 15 RBIs, and was a star at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), when she reached base safeely in all four of Tennessee’s games.

The Florida native came from Lakewood Ranch High School in Florida, where she won two 7A state titles and was named the 2022 FACA High School Player of the Year. She enrolled at Tennessee in January 2024 to join the team early, but redshirted her first official season on Rocky Top.

The Lady Vols saw a historic year in 2026, landing No.1 in all four major polls for the first time in program history. While several players had career years at the plate, Dodge combined with Alannaha and Gabby Leach for 48 home runs with 146 RBIs. The team even started the season outscoring opponents 76-4 and put up 43 runs in five games.

Dodge now joins teammates pitcher Kailey Plumlee and outfielder Saviya Morgan in the transfer portal. The Lady Vols ended their 2026 season with a 49-12 record and a third-straight WCWS appearance. After going undefeated in Oklahoma City, they dropped the opener against the Longhorns 5-2, before taking another 4-0 loss in the winner-take-all second game.

While Pickens, Camryn Sarvis, and Jackie Kirkpatrick are the only seniors to leave, the rest of the incredibly strong starting batting order is eligible to return in 2027. This would include standouts like Sophia Knight, Gabby and Alannah Leach, and Taelyn Holley. Incoming freshmen Halle Bailey and Avary Stockwell are also set to join the program in 2027.