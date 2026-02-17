Tennessee Softball Reaches Historic Milestone for First Time Since 2014

After a 10-0 start to the 2026 season, including an undefeated outing at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational over the weekend, the Tennessee Lady Vols have swept the polls.

It marks the first time ever that the program is No.1 in the nation across all four major polls (Softball America, NFCA, ESPN/USA Softball, and D1 Softball) simultaneously. Additionally, it’s the first time Tennessee has been in the top spot in the NFCA poll since Feb. 11, 2014.

With six NFCA top-ranked wins against Liberty, Oregon, Nebraska, FAU, UCLA, and Florida State, it is the most through the first 10 games of a season in program history. If Clearwater were a reflection of what the postseason could look like, get ready.

Karen Weekly’s squad has been perfect on both sides of the ball. The pitching staff has allowed just four runs across the 10 games, which are the fewest by a Tennessee staff to start the season since 2005. Karlyn Pickens, Erin Nuwer, Sage Mardjetko, Maddi Rutan, and Peyton Hardenburger have combined for a 0.33 ERA with six shutouts, 73 strikeouts, and a .121 opponent batting average.

What makes the pitching success even more spectacular is that the Vols haven’t been completely reliant on 2025 SEC Pitcher of the Year Pickens. Across five games during the Shriners Clearwater Invitational, she pitched just 10.1 innings.

Nuwer, on the other hand, has been a rising star this season. She’s thrown 20 scoreless innings with two hits allowed and threw a five-inning complete game against UCLA. Her efforts landed

her Softball On SI’s Pitcher of the Week honors, as well as SEC Pitcher of the Week honors.

With Nuwer and the rest of the staff putting up lights-out performances, this will allow for Pickens to rest, and come Women’s College World Series time, this bullpen is to be feared.

As for the offense, the bats are outscoring opponents 76-4, and put up 43 runs in five games. Sophia Knight, Gabby Leach, Ella Dodge, and Emma Clarke have been staples in the lineup thus far.

In the 9-1 win over Florida State, Dodge had a three-run homer in the first inning to start the string of scoring. A four-run inning followed in the third, where Alannah Leach, Makenzie Butt, and Bella Faw raked in RBIs. Clarke capped off the outing with a two-run homer in the seventh, marking her second of the weekend.

Tennessee now heads to Alabama for the Green and Gold Classic hosted by UAB, and looks to keep the undefeated streak rolling. They’ll face Missouri State and UAB on Friday, Mercer on Saturday, and Southern Illinois on Sunday.

Recommended Links