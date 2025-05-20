Oklahoma State Softball Three-Year Starter Enters Transfer Portal
As the softball transfer portal begins to grow, so do the surprises.
Three-year Oklahoma State utility player Tallen Edwards announced via X Monday night that she has decided to enter her name in the portal, that this decision wasn’t made lightly, and she believes there’s more waiting for her.
After skipping her senior season at Southmoore High School to sign with OSU at 17 years old, Edwards made quite the name for herself as a freshman. Hitting .328 and becoming one of the most difficult players in the Big 12 for opposing pitchers to strikeout, her breakout season was quite impactful on OSU’s advancement to the Women’s College World Series.
Though she was named a Freshman All-American and grew as a fan-favorite in Stillwater, Edwards has not topped a .300 batting average in her past two seasons. She led the team with 31 runs scored and 27 walks in 2024 but ended the 2025 season with a .282 average over 55 games with 10 doubles, three home runs, and 18 RBIs.
Poised as a utility player, Edwards made her college debut as the starting left fielder for the Cowgirls but shifted to third base during her sophomore season. With shortstop Megan Bloodworth graduating and Edwards now leaving, this leaves a hole on the left side of the infield for Kenny Gajewski to fill.
This announcement from Edwards comes just hours after OSU’s star pitcher Ruby Meylan expressed her love for the team despite suffering a season-ending loss in the Regional Final.
Edwards will have one year of eligibility remaining.