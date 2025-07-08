Top 6 Names Still Available in the College Softball Transfer Portal
While the noise of the college softball transfer portal is seemingly slowing down, quite a few big names still have not found a home, according to Softball America’s transfer portal wire. Here’s a look at who is still left and what they have to offer.
Layla Lamar- Infielder, Florida
As the daughter of Duke’s head coach, Marissa Young, many wondered if Lamar would head to play under her mother in North Carolina. Before going to college, she played under her father, James Lamar, in the Lady Dukes Lamar 18U National travel organization.
In her freshman season with the Gators, Lamar only started three games, made 16 appearances, and had 17 at-bats. She accumulated a .235 batting average and a .551 on-base plus slugging percentage.
But coming out of Panther Creek High School, she was a top prospect, batting .585 and collecting an on-base percentage of .682 and a fielding percentage of .989.
While she searches for a new school, she is also playing for the summer Florida Gulf Coast League.
Sage Scarmardo- Infielder, Purdue
As Purdue’s starting third baseman, she had an excellent junior season in 2025. Scarmardo posted a .283 batting average with 11 RBIs and five doubles across 113 at-bats. She had her best year in the infield yet with a .963 fielding percentage and was tremendous during Purdue’s Big Ten Tournament run, stopping at nothing to field even the most complicated plays.
During her breakout sophomore season with the Boilermakers, she appeared in 51 games with 50 starts and ranked fifth in the Big Ten during non-conference play with a .400 batting average.
Mia Phillips- Infield, Cal University
As a freshman in 2025, Phillips made an incredible debut on the field and at the plate. Starting in all 58 games, she led the Golden Bears in triples (5) and was fifth on the team in RBIs (33), hits (53), total bases (85), and batting average (.315). She collected 28 runs, 10 doubles, seven walks, six stolen bases, and four home runs. Her unforgettable season landed her on the All-ACC All-Freshman Team.
Riley Valentine- Utility, Alabama
Playing with Texas A&M as a freshman and then with Alabama for two years, she is seeking a place to conclude her career on a high note. Between catching, infield, and outfield experience, Valentine can contribute anywhere on the diamond. In 2025, she appeared in 37 games, starting in 26.
Yazzy Avila- Utility, Illinois
Starting her career at New Mexico State, Avila moved on to Illinois as a sophomore, but battled several injuries. As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, she hit .305 and was third on the team in batting average.
AB Garcia- Outfield, Houston Christian University
As team captain of the Huskies during her junior season in 2025, she was named First-Team All-Southland for the second time in her career. She was in the midst of her best collegiate season yet, leading the conference in batting average and total hits while ranked 12th in the NCAA in average and 14th in hits. She spent more of the season batting above .500, but ended her season prematurely due to a knee injury.