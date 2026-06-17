UCLA Softball Lands Two-Time National Champion Pitcher From Texas

Following two straight national championships with the Texas Longhorns, pitcher Cambria Salmon is headed to UCLA.

The Beaumont, Calif. native confirmed with a post on Instagram and the caption “Staying home.”

Salmon is now UCLA’s second transfer portal pitcher pickup of the offseason. She joins former Arizona State Sun Devil Meika Lauppe.

As a freshman in 2025, Salmon saw action on the mound 22 times, starting in eight appearances. She finished with a 7-2 record with one save and threw over 62 innings, striking out 66 batters. The righty maintained a .248 ERA, which was second-best on the team behind Tegan Kavan.

In SEC action, Salmon made five appearances, pitching 8.1 innings with four strikeouts against 37 hitters. She finished her rookie season being one of five Longhorns to collect a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Salmon also had postseason experience in the 2025 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) in Game 2 against Texas Tech, when the Longhorns’ pitching suffered to force Game 3. When the Red Raiders got the best of Mac Morgan, head coach Mike White went to Salmon in relief. The nerves got the best of her as she walked in the first run and threw a wild pitch to put the Red Raiders ahead, and that was the last we saw of her for the season.

As for the 2026 season as a sophomore, Salmon took on less, throwing just 39.2 innings with a team-leading ERA of 2.12. She ended the season with a 5-0 record, seven starts, and an opponent's batting average of .239.

First strikeout of the season for Cam Salmon 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/l94LaCN1mW — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) February 7, 2026

Salmon was the No.4 overall recruit in the nation, according to Extra Innings Softball, and was a three-time All-State CIF and All-League CBL Most Valuable Player honoree at Beaumont High School. She was also named the 2022 State Sophomore Player of the Year and the Inland Empire Player of the Year.

Now, with Bruins ace Taylor Tinsley graduating, the team is set to return Natalie Cable, Brynee Nally, and Sydney Somerndike to the bullpen, while freshman Josephine Marsh will join the staff in 2027. Cable, Nally, and Somerndike all posted ERAs above 5.50 in 2026, so Salmon’s and Lauppe’s experience should boost the Bruins greatly.

With the UCLA bats breaking several records in 2026, it’s expected to be just as strong in 2027, even without Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery. Heavy hitters like Rylee Slimp, Alexis Ramierz, Kaniya Bragg, and Aleena Garcia all return, which presents Salmon the opportunity to support the offense behind her.