NC State’s Leading Hitter Transfers to ACC Rival in Shocking Move
Shockwaves have been sent through ACC Softball as North Carolina State's leading hitter has not only decided to leave the team but transfer to the Wolfpacks' rival, North Carolina.
Michele Tarpey was a standout on the field for NC State. Over four seasons, she appeared in 143 games, tallied 73 runs on 111 hits, 70 RBIs, and 15 home runs.
This decision comes after NC State failed to reach the NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season with a 25-29 overall record and a 6-18 record in conference play.
Tarpey joins a North Carolina program that is on the rise.
The Tarheels had a stellar 2025 season, finishing with a 40-17 overall record and an appearance in the 2025 NCAA tournament. This was the first appearance in the tournament for the Tar Heels since the 2019 season.
UNC confirmed the transfer in a post on X earlier today.
Tarpey was one of three Wolfpack players to earn NFCA East All-Region Honors. She was named to the Third Team after appearing in 42 games this season for NC State, starting in 40. Tarpey hit a team best of .348. She was season on the team in ACC action, with a .357 batting average and ranked third on the team in hits with 48 and second in RBIs with 35.
She becomes the second known NC State player to transfer after the Wolfpack's freshman Lisey St Jean also announced her departure from the program.
Tarpey will have one season of eligibility remaining.