Colorado High School Softball Crowns 2025 State Champions
Three Colorado high school state champions were crowned on Saturday at Aurora Sports Park in Aurora, Colo., and each game delivered some incredible moments and plenty of upsets to close out the 2025 season.
In Class 5A, a new champion was crowned for the sixth consecutive year as No. 10 Fort Collins beat No. 7 defending state champion Riverdale Ridge 2-1 in the opening round.
In Class 4A, No.4 Lutheran was halted from grabbing its fifth straight championship when Windsor took down the Lions 6-1 in the semifinals.
In Class 3A, a powerhouse has been dethroned.
Class 5A: Broomfield 17, Legend 7
In an unbelievable 12-run fifth inning, Broomfield secured its first-ever state title in softball.
Avery Gines was the standout at the plate. She went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, two runs, and a double. Myah Becker was another key bat, going 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, three runs, and two RBIs.
Not only did the Eagles hit well, but they were also throwing fire in the circle. Maddie Kessel threw 4.2 innings with one strikeout, while Reese Bryant came in for relief to stop Legend’s six-run momentum in the fourth.
Broomfield, the state runners-up in 2004 and 2016, finishes the historic season with a 26-2 record.
Class 4A: Holy Family 7, Windsor 4
In a battle between the state’s top pitchers, Emmaline Humphreys from Holy Family, and Jenna McGinnis from Windsor, it was inevitable that a pitcher’s duel would commence.
But the owners of four state titles, the Tigers, grabbed their first crown since winning back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021.
Humphreys threw 6.2 strong innings, collecting 13 strikeouts, while her teammates’ bats were right behind her for insurance runs.
Jaelyn Sandoval went 3-for-4 with two RBI, one run, and one double, while Carly Turney went 2-for-3 with two runs.
Holy Family ends the season with a 24-4 record.
Class 3A: University 5, Eaton 4
In the Northern Colorado duel, the Bulldogs snapped the three-time defending state champions in walk-off fashion. In a miraculous push in the sixth inning, University managed to tie Eaton and grab their first title since 2019.
Sydney Goetzel was the star both in the circle and at the plate. She threw a strong four innings, giving up just two earned runs off four hits. In 15 straight appearances this season, she hasn’t given up more than two walks.
At the plate, Goetzel went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Kenzie Wyatt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run.
The Bulldogs end the championship season with a 27-2 record.