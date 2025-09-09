Colorado High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 9, 2025
The Colorado high school softball season is heating up, and the rankings continue to shift. Just two teams stay undefeated, while several two-way players are emerging as the state’s top performers.
1. Broomfield (9-2)
The Eagles collected their 17th straight win at home with an 8-3 defeat over Holy Family.
Myah Becker carried the team, going 2-for-4 with three runs, a stolen base, and an RBI. Lily Smith was key too, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
2. Elizabeth (8-2)
The Cardinals took out University in a 12-2 blowout, bringing their scoring average up to 6.3 runs per game.
Two-way player Aurelia Espinoza struck out six batters over five innings, giving up just one earned run. She hasn’t given up more than one walk in six straight appearances. At the plate, she went 3-for-4 with one run, a double, and an RBI.
Allie Dey and Grace Carlson were both key pieces in the win. Dey put up two homers, three runs, and four RBIs for a new career-high. Carlson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs, and a double.
3. Windsor (11-1)
A 10-1 win over Holy Family marked the Wizards’ sixth game won by six runs or more this season. The pitching staff has only surrendered 2.1 runs on average.
Izzy Eisenmann was the standout at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs, and two runs. Addison White made noise as well, hitting her first double of the season.
4. Arvada West (9-0)
The Wildcats stay untouched. A 15-0 win over Pomona marks the team’s third straight shutout, all due to ace Morgan Farr’s performance. She struck out six batters over three innings and hasn't given up more than two walks in eight straight appearances.
Farr was outstanding at the plate too, going 2-for-2 with one double and one RBI. Skarlette Arenas and Macie Ferguson carried the lineup as well. Arenas went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, three runs, and a triple. Ferguson went 3-for-3 too with two stolen bases, two runs, and two RBIs.
5. Palmer Ridge (8-2)
The Bears took down University in an 18-12 slugfest. The team has now won four games by six runs or more this season.
Corinna Arellano was the star of the outing, hitting two home runs, collecting six RBIs, and scoring four runs. It’s the most RBIs she’s put up since last October.
Savannah Martinez got on base in all five of her plate appearances and put up five runs, two doubles, and a stolen base.
6. Columbine (7-4)
The Rebels put up a season-high score with a 16-13 win over Erie and are now on a three-game winning streak.
Karter Pascavis had a phenomenal start, striking out six batters over 4.1 innings, giving up just one earned run. She hasn’t given up more than one earned run all season.
Offensively, Nina Vargas put up two home runs while Mason Abraham went 2-for-3 with two runs, a stolen base, and two RBIs.
7. Cherokee Trail (4-2)
The Cougars just escaped a 6-5 nail-biter against Valor Christian. Emma Rice went the distance, surrendering just two earned runs on six hits.
At the plate, Isabelle Becker and Delaney Falzon produced the most action. Becker has two RBIs, a run, and a double, while Falzon went 1-for-2 with a homer.
8. Erie (8-2)
The Tigers fell to Columbine in a 16-13 slugfest, but still keep a near-perfect record.
Molly Young battled at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs, and two runs. Haylie Rossetti was perfect, going 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
9. Eaton (9-2)
The Reds collected their sixth straight win after defeating Strasburg 10-0.
Two-way player Johanna Galvan was the star, with no earned runs or hits over five innings on the mound. At the plate, she went a perfect 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a double.
10. Widefield (6-0)
The Gladiators extended their winning streak to three with a 12-0 win over Smoky Hill. The team has now won five games by seven or more runs this season.
Two-way player Olivia McEwen didn’t allow a single earned run over four innings pitched. Offensively, she went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a triple, and a run.
Madalyn Mitchell and Brooke Foster were excellent at the plate, too. Mitchell went 1-for-2 with two runs, a double, and an RBI. Foster went 2-for-3 with two runs and a double.