Former All-Big Ten Outfielder Joins Oklahoma State Softball
Melina Wilikison is transferring one more time to finish out her collegiate career. In Oklahoma State’s first major transfer portal pickup of the season, the Cowgirls have added the former Ohio State Buckeye and Indiana Hoosier, according to her Instagram post.
Wilkison spent her first three years with Ohio State and mended an injury during her junior year before heading to Indiana in 2025. Playing center field, she hit .326 with 11 doubles, seven triples and home runs, 41 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.
Her breakout year came in 2023, where she led the Buckeyes in batting average (.373), RBIs (44), runs scored (50), hits (66), home runs (11), slugging percentage (.718), on-base percentage (.439), and stolen bases (13). These accomplishments slanted her First Team All-Big Ten honors.