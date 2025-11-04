Georgia High School Softball Crowns 2025 State Champions
Eight Georgia high school state champions were crowned on Saturday at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, GA., and each game delivered some incredible moments and plenty of upsets to close out the 2025 season.
One undefeated team gained revenge after falling as runners-up in 2024, another was crowned for the first time in 26 years, several defended their title, and two made history, grabbing their school’s first-ever championship win in softball.
Class 6A: Buford 16, East Coweta 1
The No.1-ranked team in the country pulled off a remarkable undefeated season (36-0) to secure its 13th state championship, and the third in the last four years. This title tastes even better considering East Coweta handed Buford a tough loss in the 2024 championship game.
Led by Florida commit Caroline Stanton in the circle, she allowed just one hit, four walks, and struck out four. After the offense scored four in the first inning, Stanton’s three-run homer in the second inning took the Wolves to a massive 9-1 lead.
The bats continued to explode in the third inning. Buford grabbed six hits, a walk, and an RBI single from Liberty commit Ella Pierce Hensley.
Then, freshman LG Goldin, who hit .636 with 10 RBIs over the weekend, ripped a three-run homer to walk off the game in run-rule fashion.
Class 5A: Creekview 11, South Effingham 3
For the second straight season, the Grizzlies are state champions.
After winning every game in Columbus this weekend by four or more runs, they bulldozed their way into the program’s third overall title. Emma Nix and Carolina Schultz brought all the power to the plate, with Nix ripping a pair of home runs and Schultz putting up a solo shot to dominate over the Mustangs.
Class 4A: Eastside 9, Kell 6
After battling through three staring elimination games on Saturday, the Eagles knocked off Kell to grab the program’s first state championship since 1999.
Without the combination of aces, Kylee Lawrence (Memphis commit) and Eva Davis (Stetson commit) to lead in the circle, Eastside may not have gotten past Harris County and Kell twice.
Georgia Tech commit Donee Morain and Ansley Hartman were pivotal parts of the offense, while seniors Allie Vaught (Coastal Carolina commit), Savannah Griffin (Gardner-Webb commit), and Avery Jewell all stepped up with homers.
The Eagles end the season with a 32-2 record.
Class 3A: Heritage-Catoosa 2, Cherokee Bluff 1
For the third consecutive year and the sixth since 2018, the Generals are state champions.
The Generals shut out Cherokee Bluff 5-0 earlier in the weekend, thanks to Bailee Hollis’s performance in the circle. She gave up just four hits, while Ema Tanner provided on offense. She went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two doubles, and a run.
Collins Fletcher was another notable bat, going 2-for-3 with a run and a double.
In the 2-1 championship win, it was Molly Corvin's walk-off single in the ninth that lifted the Generals to victory. Heritage-Catoosa ended the season with a 23-10 overall record.
Class 2A: Sonoraville 6, Morgan County 2
Going unbeaten in Columbus, the Phoenix ran over the defending champions, Morgan County, to secure the program’s first-ever state title.
Sonoraville trailed 2-1 after Morgan County scored twice at the top of the fifth inning, but Elie Wofford fought back with a solo homer to spark momentum within the offense.
Kaylee Sitton then grabbed the lead when she ripped a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth, and Peyton Angel added an RBI single for insurance.
The Phoenix ended the season with a 33-5 record.
Class A- Division 1: Bremen 7, Gordon Lee 1
Across four tournament games, ace Savannah Langley pitched 26 innings, allowing just one earned run and tossing 19 strikeouts, to bring the Blue Devils their first-ever state win.
Not only did Langley dominate in the circle, she showed out at the plate as well, ripping two homers for her team.
A pair of errors cost the Trojans in the fifth, allowing the Blue Devils to score five times, four of which were unearned.
Bremen finished the historic season with a 29-5 record.
Class A-Divison II: Lanier County 10, Emanuel County Institute 7
In a back-and-forth run affair, the Bulldogs secured their second state title in three years.
They set the tone early when senior Sayla Schade delivered an RBI single in the top of the third inning for a 2-0 lead. Senior Brilee Burkhalter extended the lead to 4-0 with a two-run double.
Emmanuel County fired back to take the lead, but Molly Livingston came in clutch with the tying run in the seventh after ripping a liner to center field.
Molly Newbern forced the game into extra innings when she hit a two-run homer, and Lanier County was able to produce three runs in the eighth to take the 10-7 lead.
Private- Wesleyan 9, Hebron Christian 1
For the fifth straight year, the Wolves are state champions.
Furman commit Jessica Epps led the way in the circle, while Florida commit Shayla Bahr broke Florida State’s Jahni Kerr’s program record for career hits (204) with two homers.
Ole Miss commit Avery Tucker was right next to Bahr with a home run
The Wolves finished their historic run with a 30-3 record.