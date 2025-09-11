Georgia High School Softball Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 11, 2025
The Georgia high school softball season is heating up, and the rankings continue to shift. Two teams hold on to their spot, while several previously unranked teams are making names for themselves.
1. Veterans (15-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Since the War Hawks’ lone loss on August 21, the team has been on a tear with six straight wins. They continue to hold the No.1 spot.
2. Eastside (11-0)
Previous Rank: 8
Eleven straight victories from the Eagles move the team way up the rankings. They came within a single run of losing the perfect season, but pulled through to secure a 4-3 2in over Pike County.
3. Buford (13-0)
Previous Rank: 3
A 13-0 victory over Mill Creek is Buford’s third straight shutout win. Their defeat ended the Hawks’ eight-game home win streak.
4. Wesleyan (11-0)
Previous Rank: 7
A 6-1 defeat over Brookwood keeps Wesleyan’s clean season alive. The Wolves now have 16 straight wins dating back to last season. This year’s success is due to the pitching staff surrendering just 1.6 runs on average.
5. Carrollton (12-1)
Previous Rank: 4
The Trojans skated by Gilmer 8-2 and Paulding County in a pair of slugfests. Carrollton has now won seven matches by six runs or more this season.
6. Harris County (15-4)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Tigers went through a tough two-run loss to blank Carrolton but came out ready to fight against Northgate. They blew past the Vikings in a 13-1 victory and have now won 11 matchups by seven runs or more this season.
7. Creekview (14-1)
Previous Rank: 5
The Grizzlies went into a matchup against Riverwood with five straight wins, a period where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5.8 runs, and ended with a 7-0 shutout. Creekview has now won eight games by more than five runs this season.
8. Coffee (11-4)
Previous Rank: 10
In an 11-4 win over Thomas County, ace Kanlee Douglas had an outstanding performance. Across seven innings, she gave up just two earned runs on seven hits. In her last five appearances, she hasn’t given up more than two walks.
At the plate, Karlee Thomas was the standout, going 3-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs, and a double. Ella Winters went 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs, and a stolen base.
9. Northside (15-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Patriots extended their winning streak to 13 after a 17-0 blowout over Jonesboro. The offense was unstoppable, collecting the most runs they’ve scored all season.
Two-way player Wetherly Ridley struck out seven batters over three innings while giving up zero earned runs on two hits. In 11 consecutive appearances, she hasn’t given up more than one walk.
At the plate, she went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a double, while Kassidy Anderson went a perfect 2-for-2 with two stolen bases, three runs, and two RBIs.
10. Tift County (9-2)
Previous Rank: 9
The Blue Devils dropped their second game of the season to Cook, but came out strong to take down Richmond Hill 9-1.
Two-way standout Lily Robinson continues to shine. She didn’t allow a single earned run and struck out eight across five innings. At the plate, she went a perfect 3-for-3, with a home run and an RBI.
Stella Bryant and Morgan Brey were once again stars at the plate, too. Bryant went a perfect 2-for-2 with two runs, a triple, a stolen base, and a career-high two RBIs. Brey went 2-for-4 with one home run and two RBIs.