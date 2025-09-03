Georgia High School Softball Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 3, 2025
Another week, another shakeup to Georgia’s high school softball rankings. Several schools hold onto their rankings from last week, while a new No.1 and two unranked teams enter.
1. Veterans (12-1)
Previous Rank: 3
The Warhawks have won six matchups by five runs or more this season. In their last four games on the road, the offense averaged 8.8 runs, which pushes the team into the No.1 spot for the first time this season.
2. East Coweta (12-0)
Previous Rank: 2
The Indians stay in the No. 2 spot after winning nine matchups by six runs or more so far this season.
3. Buford (8-0)
Previous Rank: 1
The undefeated Wolves continue to stay untouched. The pitching staff was dominant in their win against Central Gwinnett, combining for a 12-0 shutout win.
4. Carrollton (8-0)
Previous Rank: 7
The undefeated Trojans have won five games by six or more runs this season. Their most recent win against Chapel Hill showcased what they are capable of, as they shutout the Panthers 12-0.
5. Creekview (10-1)
Previous Rank: 4
The Grizzlies’ pitching staff highlighted the 16-0 shutout over Sequoyah. The team has now won six games by six runs or more this season, while the offense has averaged 11 runs over the last two games.
6. Loganville (9-0)
Previous Rank: 6
The Red Devils blew past Clarke Central in a 9-1 thriller. This was nothing new for the squad as they have won five games by more than five runs this season. Still undefeated, they hold the No.6 spot.
7. Wesleyan (9-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The undefeated Wolves move into the Top 10 rankings for the first time this season. Though the streak almost came to an end against Mount Paran, the offense held out to capture the 7-5 win.
8. Eastside (6-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The undefeated Eagles move into the Top 10 rankings for the first time this season. With a strong 16-1 win over Flowery Branch, the team is certainly making a name for themselves.
9. Tift County (7-1)
Previous Rank: 9
The Blue Devils stay hot, defeating Lowndes Vikings twice. Lily Robinson was the star in the circle during game two, only giving up three hits with eight strikeouts in the 2-0 win.
At the plate, Morgan Brey went 1-for-3 with three stolen bases and one RBI, while Stella Bryant went 2-for-3 with one stolen base, one double, and one RBI.
10. Coffee (7-4)
Previous Rank: 10
Two-way player Maggie Brown has been the standout in Coffee’s undefeated season thus far. In the win over Houston County, she didn’t allow a single earned run across seven innings. She hasn’t tossed less than five strikeouts in seven consecutive appearances.
At the plate, Brown went 2-for-3 with one stolen base and one RBI.
Jocelyn Fender was also dominate at the plate, going 1-for-3 with her first triple of the season.