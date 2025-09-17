Georgia High School Softball Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 17, 2025
The Georgia high school softball rankings have seen quite the shakeup compared to last week’s standings. A new No.1 emerges as several schools fluctuate in the rankings, and two unranked teams enter the standings.
1. Buford (16-0)
Previous Rank: 3
The Wolves remain untouched and climb to the No.1 spot in the rankings. A seven-run fourth inning led Buford to a sharp 11-1 victory over Collins Hill. That’s the second time they have beaten the Eagles this season, as they also won 7-0 in August.
2. Veterans (17-2)
Previous Rank: 1
A second loss of the season bumps the Warhawks out of the No.1 spot. They had two straight wins over Lee County, but the third matchup went the Trojans’ way.
3. Eastside (15-0)
Previous Rank: 2
A 13-1 win over Lakeside makes nine games that the Eagles have won by five or more runs this season. Eastside now has 15 straight wins on the season and is holding strong to the undefeated feat.
4. Harris County (16-4)
Previous Rank: 6
In extra innings, Harris County came out on top over East Coweta 2-1.
Riley Huckaby struck out nine batters across nine innings, giving up just one earned run off three hits. In five straight appearances, she hasn’t given up more than one earned run. At the plate, she went 2-for-2 and launched her first homer of the season.
The Tigers have now won 13 of their last 15 matchups.
5. Carrollton (12-2)
Previous Rank: 5
The Trojans snapped their four-game winning streak with a 2-0 loss to East Coweta. They’ll face Harrison next and will have to shine in the circle. The Hoyas have now put up at least ten runs in their last five games.
6. Wesleyan (16-1)
Previous Rank: 4
The Wolves were handed their first loss of the season in a tight 4-3 matchup against Heritage. They bounced back, though, and took down Lambert in a 2-0 shutout to make it three straight wins.
7. Tift County (12-2)
Previous Rank: 10
The Blue Devils put up their highest score of the season when they defeated Valdosta 13-0. That’s now five straight wins for Tift County.
Ella Bruce led the offense, going 2-for-4 with one home run, a triple, and two RBIs. Brayling Dorden also outperformed, going 2-for-3 with one home run, two runs, and two RBIs.
8. Prince Avenue Christian (16-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
A 15-game winning streak puts the Wolverines in the rankings for the first time this season. They did drop their second game 6-2 to Hebron Christian, but several of their players were still standouts.
Kate Kennedy struck out 11 batters over 6.2 innings while giving up only two earned runs off three hits. In four straight appearances, she hasn’t tossed fewer than eight strikeouts.
At the plate, Gabby Raysor went 2-for-3 with a home run and a career-high four RBIs. Lauren Kyranakis got on base in all three plate appearances and produced three runs with a stolen base.
9. Creekview (15-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Creekview saw the end of its six-game winning streak when it fell 11-8 to Lassiter. They bounced back, though, and a 10-0 victory over Sprayberry marks the ninth game that the Grizzlies have won by five or more runs this season.
10. Mount Vernon (14-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The undefeated Mustangs move into the rankings after taking down Westminster 12-3. Mount Vernon has now won 11 games by seven or more runs this season.
Five Teams to Watch
Loganville (15-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Red Devils went on a five-game winning streak where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5.2 runs. They added a sixth win when they took down Alcovy 12-0. That’s now nine matchups that Loganville has won by six or more runs this season.
East Coweta (14-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Indians took down No.5 Carrollton, snapping their four-game winning streak. East Coweta has now won eight straight games.
Calvary Christian (13-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Knights have yet to be defeated. The pitching staff combined for a 9-0 shutout over Brookstone. Calvary Christian has now won seven matchups by six or more runs this season.
Coffee (13-5)
Previous Rank: 8
The Trojans dropped from the rankings after falling short 5-3 to Thomas County, breaking a four-game winning streak. Since then, the team set a season-high score when they defeated Northside 13-1.
Jocelyn Fender got on base in all three plate appearances, putting up a home run, three runs, and three RBIs.
North Gwinnett (18-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
Despite two losses this season, the Bulldogs have been near perfect. Since losing to Pope 12-5, the team has won six straight.
