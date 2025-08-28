Georgia High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Aug. 26, 2025
After a week of high school ball in Georgia, the standings have seen a shakeup.
Eight new teams enter the Top 10, and Buford, East Coweta, Creekview, Loganville, Carrollton, and Lamar County all remain undefeated.
1. Buford (6-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Continuing their hot streak from last season, the Wolves stay undefeated after one week. Florida commit Caroline Stanton leads the way in the circle, making Buford a tough team to beat.
2. East Coweta (10-0)
Previous Rank: 2
The defending champions only lost one game last season, and they are on pace to put up an even better record. Behind Ole Miss commit Jada Savage in the circle, the Indians have yet to lose.
3. Veterans (9-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Warhawks collected their highest scoring game of the season with a 20-2 victory over Thomas County Central. Their near-perfect record moves them into the Top 10 for the first time this season.
4. Creekview (8-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Grizzlies’ bats refuse to be silenced. Undefeated Creeckview has won five games by six runs or more this season, bumping the team into the Top 10 for the first time this season.
5. Glynn Academy (7-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
Losing just twice this season, the Terrors suffered their closest loss since Sept 24, 2024. They fell to the Coffee Trojans 2-0 and marked the first time this season that they were unable to get on board.
6. Loganville (7-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Red Devils are on a hot streak. The team has won four games by six runs or more this season, and their undefeated efforts move them into the Top 10 for the first time this season.
7. Carrollton (6-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
A 3-1 victory over North Cobb was the lowest amount of runs scored all season by the undefeated Trojans.
8. Lamar County (8-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
Off three straight shutouts, the pitching staff of the Trojans is credited with the perfect season thus far.
9. Tift County (4-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
Ace Lily Robinson hasn’t tossed fewer than five strikeouts in four consecutive appearances for the Blue Devils. Offensively, Hannah Grace Murphy shone in the team’s most recent win against Lowndes, getting on base in three of her four appearances with a homer, two runs, and her first stolen base of the season.
10. Coffee (5-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
In a battle against No.3 Veterans, Ella Winters and Ella Edge both went 2-for-3 with one homer, two runs, and two RBIs to snag the win for the Trojans.