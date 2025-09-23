Georgia High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 23, 2025
While several Georgia high school teams stay ranked this week, there’s quite a bit of movement throughout the standings. Take a look at the current top 10 to see the five unranked teams that move onto the scene.
1. Buford (18-0)
Previous Rank: 1
The untouched Wolves have won a remarkable 16 games by six runs or more this season. Their most recent blowout came with an 18-0 shutout over Mountain View.
2. Eastside (16-0)
Previous Rank: 3
The Eagles continue their hot streak with 16 consecutive wins. They are high off a 6-1 win over Seckinger, which marks the tenth game they have won by five runs or more this season.
3. Harris County (18-4)
Previous Rank: 4
After a 9-1 victory over Northgate, the Tigers' winning streak was bumped to four. That is now the 12th game they have won by seven runs or more this season.
Riley Huckaby continues to excel on the mound and at the plate. She pitched one inning, giving up no earned runs or hits. She went a perfect 2-for-2 with two stolen bases, two runs, and an RBI.
Harper Horton went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles, while Caroline Gatewood went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases and two runs.
Harris County’s offense finished the game with a compiled .429 batting average.
4. Veterans (17-4)
Previous Rank: 2
The Warhawks drop down a few spots in the rankings after losing three of their last four matchups. They fell to Houston County 3-2 for the third time this season.
5. Carrollton (13-2)
Previous Rank: 5
The Trojans got revenge on Harrison in another close matchup. The 3-2 win made up for the 10-8 loss they saw last time they faced the Hoyas in 2024. Carrollton’s win ended Harrison’s seven-game winning streak.
6. Hebron Christian (18-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
An 8-0 shutout over Hart County extends Hebron Christian’s winning streak to seven. The Lions have now won 13 games by five or more runs this season.
Kate Kennedy was powerful in the circle, not allowing a single earned run and gave up just two hits while striking out 12 over five innings.
At the plate, Lauren Kyranakis and Gabby Raysor were the stars. Kyranakis got on base in three of her four appearances and collected two runs, two RBIs, and a double. Raysor went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBIs, and a run. Leah Jensen also went a perfect 3-for-3 with a stolen base, one run, and one double.
7. East Coweta (15-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
Though the Indians were unranked last week, they were noted in the five teams to watch list. The team blew past McIntosh 12-4, collecting their 12th game that they have won by five or more runs this season. East Coweta now has two straight wins and looks to keep the streak alive.
8. Calvary Christian (15-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Knights were unranked last week as well, but were listed among the five teams to watch.
Undefeated, they took down Columbus in a 15-0 shutout. The team has now won nine games by six runs or more this season.
9. Cambridge (15-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Bears are sitting on six straight wins and don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. They took down Kell 4-2 in a close battle.
10. North Gwinnett (19-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
Back in the top 10 again, the Bulldogs have extended their winning streak to seven after taking down Duluth in a 12-0 shutout victory. North Gwinnett has now won 11 games by seven runs or more this season.
Five Teams to Watch
Wesleyan (16-2)
Previous Rank: 6
The Wolves faced No.1 Buford and were handed their second loss of the season. It was a close 3-2 loss, but it snapped a three-game winning streak.
Coffee (15-5)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Trojans are on a four-game winning streak. They took down Northside in an 11-0 shutout victory. The team has now won seven games by seven runs or more this season.
Karlee Thomas was phenomenal at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two runs, a triple, and one RBI. Channah Smith went 1-for-3 with four RBIs, two runs, and a double.
Loganville (16-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Red Devils went on a five-game winning streak, where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5.2 runs. They added a sixth win when they blew past Alcovy in a 12-0 shutout.
Tift County (14-2)
Previous Rank: 7
The Blue Devils are on a five-game winning streak. They blew past Valdosta in a 12-0 shutout, which brought their scoring average up to 6.4 runs per game.
Ella Bruce went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs, and two RBIs. Hannah Grace Murphy went 1-for-3 with three stolen bases, two runs, and one RBI.
Mount Vernon (15-0)
Previous Rank: 10
The Mustangs stay untouched. They took down St.Francis in a huge 9-1 win to collect their 15th straight win.
Georgia High School Softball Top 10
1. Buford
2. Eastside
3. Harris County
4. Veterans
5. Carrollton
6. Hebron Christian
7. East Coweta
8. Calvary Christian
9. Cambrige
10. North Gwinnett