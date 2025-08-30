High School Softball Powerhouses Collide at Top Gun Events Midwest Invite
The stage is set for one of the premier high school softball tournaments in the region as Top Gun Events hosts the Midwest High School Invite at the Mid America Sports Complex. Featuring 16 programs from Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Colorado, the event promises high-level matchups and an early-season test for some of the Midwest’s best teams.
Key Matchups
Blue Springs South (MO) vs. Gretna (NE)
Blue Springs South has been a fixture in Missouri softball, making seven state championship appearances since 2016. Gretna, meanwhile, enters as the defending Nebraska state champion, riding a 40-game winning streak. With Gretna already 6-0 this season, the Dragons will be looking to keep their momentum alive against a perennial Missouri contender.
Broken Arrow (OK) vs. Ray Pec (MO)
Broken Arrow has put together multiple winning streaks this fall behind a dangerous offense. Ray Pec, however, brings star power with Kelsie Donald (2026), a North Carolina State commit and last year’s Greater Kansas City Metro Player of the Year. After a 25-6 campaign in 2024, the Panthers will be looking to prove they belong among the elite.
Millard West (NE) vs. Rock Bridge (MO)
Millard West is off to a strong 5-2 start, already defeating three ranked Nebraska teams. Leading the charge is Arizona State commit Addison Burdorf (2026), a dynamic talent capable of changing games in the circle. Rock Bridge is coming off a 32-7 season that included a 6-3 loss to the Wildcats in Omaha.
The tournament field is loaded with quality teams and outstanding players. A full list of teams playing:
- Beatrice (NE)
- Bellevue East (NE)
- Blue Springs (MO)
- Blue Springs South (MO)
- Broken Arrow (OK)
- Broomfield (CO)
- Chatfield (CO)
- Edmond Memorial (OK)
- Gretna (NE)
- Liberty North (MO)
- Millard North (NE)
- Millard West (NE)
- Park Hill (MO)
- Ray Pec (MO)
- Rock Bridge (MO)
- Stillwater (OK)
First pitch is scheduled for noon on Friday, with games continuing throughout the weekend. For softball fans across the Midwest, the Top Gun Events Midwest High School Invite is shaping up to be a showcase of talent, intensity, and championship-caliber competition.