Oklahoma High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Aug. 26, 2025
After a week of high school ball in Oklahoma, the standings have seen a large shakeup.
Six new teams enter the Top 10 rankings, and Dale, Mustang, Preston, and Stillwater all remain undefeated.
1. Dale (6-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Pirates have yet to be stopped. The pitching staff put together a shutout win over the Howe Lions to collect its 39th straight win. Dale’s perfect season not onyl moves them into the Top 10 for the first time this season, but the No.1 spot.
2. Mustang (5-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The undefeated Broncos came within a single run of losing their hot streak, but were able to secure the 3-2 win against the Westmoore Jaguars.
3. Lone Grove (9-1)
Previous Rank: 9
In a nail biter against Southmoore, Lone Grove’s undefeated streak came to a close after an 8-7 loss. The Longhorns’ nine wins on the other hand bump them up in the rankings from No.9 to No. 3.
4. Preston (5-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
In a five-run first inning, the Pirates took down Westville in an 8-4 victory to extend their undefeated run.
5. Stillwater (7-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
In a 10-8 battle against Deer Creek, the Pioneers were able to come out victorious and keep their perfect season alive. Stillwater suffered a loss the last time the two faced each other, but with this team’s momentum, they won’t be taken down easily.
6. Broken Arrow (6-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Tigers took a 9-5 loss to the Norman North Timberwolves that ended a three-game winning streak, but have already recovered. They tore apart Sapulpa in a 13-1 victory to begin a new three-game winning streak. The team has won five match ups by six runs or more this season.
7. Choctaw (8-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Beginning at No.1 in the Top 10 rankings, the Yellowjakcets have fallen down after losing two games. In a battle against Chandler, Choctaw just fell short 2-1, snapping a five-game winning streak.
8. Owasso (8-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Hot off a five-game winning streak, the Rams move up in the Top 10 rankings. They came within a single run of blowing the streak, but were able to fend off Mukogee in the 4-3 win.
9. Oktaha (13-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
Okatha’s pitching staff have only surrendered 0.8 runs on average this season. Offensively, the Tigers went on a stretch where they outscored opponents by an average of 5.2 runs.
10. Moore (7-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Though dropping down in the Top 10 rankings, Moore has been on a roll. They won five of their last six matchups, with wins coming from the success of the pitching staff. The circl has only surrendered 2.2 runs on average.