Iowa High Schooler Stuns Super Bowl Champ with Strikeout at Charity Softball Game
An Iowa High School softball player showed off her skills by striking out a Super Bowl Champion in a charity softball game.
Cooper Dejean was the victim of the strikeout. The former Iowa Hawkeye and current Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles hosted a charity softball game on Sunday.
The biggest highlight of the day wasn't Dejean or any of the football stars in action, but it came from a high school softball standout.
Waukee NW pitcher, Sophia Schlader came into the game and struck out Dejean.
Schlader is a standout on the mound. She was selected to play for the Team USA U-15 National Team after leading Waukee NW to 34 wins and an appearance at the 5A State tournament. She won 20 games and had 238 strikeouts with an ERA under 1.00 as an eighth grader.
She was named the number one player in the class of 2028 by Line Drive softball.
Schlader took to X to thank Dejean for letting her come to the event, and perhaps people will see her back next year at the plate.
Dejean spent three years at the University of Iowa before being drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFL draft.
In 2023, with the Hawkeyes, he started in 10 games before suffering a season-ending injury. Dejean recorded 41 tackles, two interceptions for 41 yards, and returned 21 punts for 241 yards, which was good for second in the Big Ten.
In his rookie season for the Eagles, Dejean totaled 51 tackles for the 2025 Super Bowl Champions.
Dejean wasn't the only former Hawkeye at the event. There were many of his teammates present as well. He said it meant a lot to have this support.
"They came all the way out here to Iowa to play a softball game for a great cause, and it's pretty special," said DeJean. "I don't think they'll ever know how much it means to me. They might not even know a whole lot about the hospital, but just the fact that they're here is pretty cool."