Kids Eat Unexpected Snack After Playing on Field Once Used by Softball Stars

A TikTok video highlighting a young softball player by the name of Caydance has taken the internet by storm after admitting to unusual behavior following her game at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, home to the Softball Capital of the World.

In the post, Caydence, wearing the No. 9 with two fielding mitts in her right hand and what appears to be the newest model of the Easton Ghost in her gear bag, is asked by presumably her mother, "Why did ya'll eat the grass?"

She responds nonchalantly, "Because Sam Landry, Jordy Bahl, and Bri Ellis stepped on that field... So we ate the grass."

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) social media team picked up on the content, not only assisting in the clip going viral, but drawing attention by some of the top professionals in the game.

“Fair” - @briellis1 after a team ate grass for good luck because @sam_landry21, @jordybahl and herself previously stepped on that field



(via tashaseikel on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/yJyz8qAHmU — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 13, 2026

Former Arkansas Razorback standout and current member of the Utah Talons, Bri Ellis, commented, "Fair," while former Oklahoma Sooner right-handed pitcher and Portland Cascade ace Sam Landry responded, "No way" with two "loudly crying face" emojis.

Other notable softball stars that joined in on the fun were Alabama great and Ellis' Talons teammate Montana Fouts, as well as retired elite softball athletes Alex Storako and Sam Fischer. Replies like "Don't blame u", "Yeah, honestly valid lmao," and "I get it," flooded the chat.

The original TikTok video on "@tashaseikel's" account has collected over 17K views with nearly 2,500 likes, 50 saves, and 95 shares. The AUSL thread is approaching 10K views and over 100 comments, with those numbers sure to climb over the next few days.

Whether the postgame shenanigans were for good luck or an aspiring player's way to show her appreciation for her heroes, today's softball trailblazers continue to impact the next generation of women in sports.

Just last year, the Women's College World Series Final set a record for the most-watched college softball game ever to air on ESPN. On Friday, June 6, 2025, 2.4 million viewers tuned in to witness Texas Tech play Texas in a game-three showdown. The audience even hit its peak at 2.7 million.

It's the little (and bizarre) moments like Caydence and her teammates consuming Devon Park grass that prove the remarkable growth of softball over the past five years. And maybe one day we will see Caydence's name get called for an AUSL Golden Ticket just like her role models.