It’s safe to say Karlyn Pickens is officially back.

The Tennessee ace threw a no-hitter against Kentucky in just her third complete game since suffering an arm strain in March.

Pickens recorded 12 strikeouts, one walk, and one hit-by-pitch, and she only needed 99 total pitches to grab her fourth career no-no.

karlyn carved ’em up!



her 4th career no-hitter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Bew7cXHYB — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) April 11, 2026

The reigning back-to-back SEC Pitcher of the Year made history last season when she clocked the fastest pitch thrown in collegiate softball at 79.4 mph. She had no problem clocking 77 mph several times in the series opener against the Wildcats in Lexington.

A runner reached base in the fourth inning when third baseman Maddi Rutan made an error, but Pickens marched on to throw out the next three batters after producing grounders.

By the sixth inning, Kentucky reached first base again after Pickens bobbled a dribbler for an error of her own. She quickly shrugged off that mistake, striking out two and forcing a groundout to end the innings.

The Lady Vols’ offense was able to capitalize on Pickens performance and blew past the Wildcats 5-0 in the series opener. Four of the runs scored were homers, including back-to-back bombs from Gabby Leach and Ella Dodge in the seventh inning.

T7 | over the fence and outta here



📺 SECN+

📲 https://t.co/bRvSjZUxhd



lady vols 5, wildcats 0 pic.twitter.com/vdVTKdKD6x — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) April 11, 2026

The rest of Rocky Top was able to celebrate the action while the Lady Vols are on the road. During the Tennessee football team's spring game, fans were locked in when they heard Pickens threw another no-hitter.

Vol fans break out in cheer as they learn Karlyn Pickens tossed a no hitter! pic.twitter.com/TiTlyRGUG4 — Paige Dauer (@PaigeDauerFDP) April 11, 2026

With a strong bullpen of five starters, Sage Mardjetko, Erin Nuwer, Pickens, Rutan, and Peyton Hardenburger, Pickens leads the pitching staff with 90.1 innings thrown and 120 strikeouts. She also ranks ninth in the league in ERA at 1.34, and is second in hits allowed per seven innings at 2.77.

After finishing her junior season with a 25-11 record and posting an ERA of 1.17 with 306 strikeouts, she’s added to her senior season with more accolades, becoming one of the first collegiate players this season to be awarded a Golden Ticket by the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL). She’s now eligible to be drafted in the College Draft on May 4.

Her senior season may have been slightly unconventional after sitting out two weeks with the arm strain, but now she’s ready to get the previously No.1-ranked Lady Vols back on track. In her first appearance back, she allowed just one run on one hit with four walks and was able to notch her 700th career strikeout.

The Lady Vols will continue the SEC series against Kentucky on Sunday and Monday on the SEC Network.