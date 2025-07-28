Little League Softball World Series: Preview, Where to Watch
With summer winding down, one may think softball action is over.
The college season ended in June and the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League season wrapped up Sunday. But now, it's time for the best of the best in youth softball to take center stage.
The Little League Softball World Series kicks off on August 3 with 12 teams from across the United States and around the world competing for the title.
Here are the teams that will be in Greenville, S.C. for the weeklong tournament.
United States
North Carolina
Host North Carolina was automatically given a spot in the field. They will be represented by Pitt County Little League, based in Winterville, North Carolina. Pitt County looks to win back-to-back Little League World Series championships after winning it all in 2024.
Mid-Atlantic
Johnstown, Penn., will represent the Mid-Atlantic Region. West Suburban Little League went 4-0 throughout the regional, taking down Delaware in the final to earn their spot in the LLWS.
New England
Following a no-hitter in the championship game, the New England Region will be represented by Guliford Little League, based in Guilford, Connecticut, going 4-0 during regionals, defeating Maine in the championship to advance.
Northwest
Washington's Millcreek Little League will represent the Northwest Region, going 4-0 during regional play, taking down Oregon in the final game to move on.
Southeast
Lake Mary Little League out of Florida will represent the Southeast region. They went 4-1 during regional play, taking down Virginia in the finals to punch their ticket to the LLWS
Southwest
The Southwest Region will be represented by Tulsa National Little League out of Tulsa, Okla. They went 4-1 in regionals, defeating Louisiana in the championship game.
West
Southern California took home the West regional title and will be represented by Weschester Del-Ray Little League after taking down Arizona in the finals.
Central
Indiana will represent the Central Region. Floyd's Knob Community Club Little League went 5-0-1 during regional play, beating Kentucky in the final game to advance to the LLWS.
International
Aside from the eight U.S. teams competing, there will also be four international squads vying for the LLWS title.
Asia-Pacific
Japan's Tohoku Little League will represent the Asia-Pacific region. Japan defeated the Philippines in two games to earn its spot in the LLWS.
Europe-Africa
The Czech Republic will represent the Europe-Africa Region. They went 7-0 during regional play, taking down Italy in the finals to advance.
Latin America
São Paulo, Brazil, is the representative for the Latin America Region. They went 4-1 during regionals, beating Puerto Rico for a spot in the LLWS.
Canada
The team from the Canada Regional will be decided on Monday.
Here is a full look at the 2025 LLWS Softball Schedule
All games will be streamed on ESPN+, with select ones being on ESPN and ESPN 2. The championship game will be shown nationally on ABC.