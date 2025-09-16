Missouri High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 16, 2025
The Missouri high school softball rankings have seen quite the shakeup compared to last week’s standings. Rock Bridge holds strong at No.1, while several schools shifted up and down, and five new teams enter.
1.Rock Bridge (10-5)
Previous Rank: 1
After four straight wins, the Bruins saw a 7-5 loss to Eureka to end the streak. It was the closest defeat Rock Bridge has suffered since August 29. They certainly recovered, though, and are looking to start a new run after a 7-3 win over Mid-Buchanan.
2. Oak Grove (8-1)
Previous Rank: 3
Longball was the name of the game when the Panthers faced Pleasant Hill. In a 14-10 victory, Oak Grove moved to five straight wins.
3. Lee’s Summit (4-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Tigers' undefeated run came to an end in a close 4-2 battle against Raymore. The Panthers have always been trouble for Lee’s Summit, as they have come up short the last seven times they’ve played.
They hit the rankings for the first time this season, though, due to their hot start to the season, which comes from the pitching staff having only surrendered 2.3 runs on average.
4. Blue Springs South (9-5)
Previous Rank: 2
The Jaguars blew past the Blue Springs Wildcats 9-1 to collect their ninth victory of the year.
Emma Dragon owned the mound, throwing all seven innings, surrendering just one earned run on three hits. She hasn’t given up more than one walk in four straight appearances.
At the plate, Courtney Lane went 2-for-3 with one home run, a career-high five RBIs, and one stolen base. Kamryn Waters went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs, and a double.
5. Chillicothe (10-3)
Previous Rank: 5
In a close 10-9 matchup, the Hornets pulled out a win over Savannah, the highest scoring game all season. That makes two straight wins for Chillicothe, but it hasn’t been easy. They have beaten their opponents by an average of 1.5 runs across that stretch.
6. Southern Boone (7-1)
Previous Rank: 5
After non-stop offense so far this season, the Eagles had to say goodbye to their undefeated streak. A 2-0 loss to Kirkwood marked the first time all season that Southern Boone failed to get on board.
On the other hand, ace Quinn Mitchell pitched a perfect two innings, giving up no earned runs or hits.
7. North Platte (6-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The undefeated Panthers can’t be stopped. They came within a single run of losing for the first time this season, but were able to pull off the 5-4 victory over Stanberry.
8. Mid-Buchanan (8-6)
Previous Rank: N/A
After putting up just one run in their last matchup against blank, the Dragons didn’t stop swinging against Lafayette. The 12-6 win over the Fighting Irish marks the fifth consecutive victory over them.
9. Fredericktown (6-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The undefeated Black Cats are on a roll. The 14-1 win over Farmington is now the third game Fredericktown has won by 11 or more runs this season.
10. Parkway Central (7-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
While the Colts ended with a 7-18 season last year, it seems they have completely turned around in 2025. After winning by ten against Seckman, they were able to get past Parkway West in a 7-6 victory, to collect five of their last six contests.
Five Teams to Watch
Carrollton (9-2)
Previous Rank: 4
After a 9-0 victory over Polo, the eight-game winning streak on the road came to an end for the Trojans when they lost to Lawson 8-1.
Mexico (5-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Bulldogs have been on a four-game stretch of outscoring opponents by an average of 6.3 runs, and kept that momentum against Hannibal. The 12-1 win pushed Mexico to its fifth straight victory.
Chaffee (9-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Red Devils' pitching staff put up a 2-0 shutout over North County to grab their seventh straight win. The two runs from the offense were their lowest-scoring match of the season.
Linn (11-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
Ace Sophia Voss led the Wildcats to an 8-0 shutout over Montgomery County. She didn’t allow a single earned run while striking out 11 over 6.2 innings of work. At the plate, she went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles and one run.
Raymore-Peculiar (3-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Panthers ended Lee’s Summit’s undefeated season with a 4-2 win. That’s the seventh consecutive victory they’ve had against the Tigers.
