Missouri High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
The Missouri high school softball season is heating up. With several games already down, a clear top tier is beginning to form. Several standouts were at the NFCA Kati Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic, bumping their teams high in the rankings.
1. Rock Bridge (5-4)
The Bruins were on a five-game winning streak until they took two losses in the NFCA Kati Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic to Papillion-La Vista and Bellevue East.
Senior outfielder Ava Bush and junior shortstop Hayden Bush landed on Softball On SI’s All-Tournament Team for their outstanding performance during the tournament. Ava crushed the stats, landing No.1 in home runs with four and No.1 in RBIs with 13.
2. Blue Spring South (6-3)
The Jaguars split the NFCA Kati Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic with two wins and two losses. Senior utility Delanie Ward landed on Softball On SI’s All-Tournament Team after leading in batting average with .750.
3. Oak Grove (6-1)
A 10-0 win over Marshall continued the Panthers’ winning streak. The team has won three matchups by seven runs or more this season.
4. Carrollton ( 5-0)
In a game that saw no action until the sixth inning, the Trojans took down Summit Christian Academy 8-5 to grab their fifth consecutive win against the Eagles.
5. Southern Boone (5-0)
In the 12-5 win over Jackson, Gracie Britton and Liyah Prince were the stars of the show. Britton went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs and a triple. Prince went 2-for-3 with three runs, a stolen base and two RBIs.
The Eagles’ offense finished the game with 15 hits, the most they’ve put up in a single game all season.
6. Park Hill (3-2)
The Trojans had their highest scoring game of the season during the 17-0 win over North Kansas City.
7. Seckman (4-2)
The Jaguars silenced Sikeston in a 15-0 victory. They now hold a scoring average of 7.8 runs per game.
Ace Molly Sullivan pitched a strong 3.2 innings, giving up no earned runs with just two hits.
Offensively, Payton Bantle went 3-for-4 with three runs, a career-high three doubles, and a stolen base. Layla Nappier was another strong asset in the win, going 1-for-2 with two runs, two RBIs, and a double.
8. Parkway Central (5-2)
With a shutout 9-0 win over the Lutheran Cougars, the Colts have won three of their last four games.
9. St. Michael the Archangel (5-2)
Though dropping 15-7 to Odessa, the Guardians bounced back with a 5-1 win over Sherwood.
10. Odessa (3-4)
In the 15-7 win over St. Michael the Archangel, the eight-run margin set a team best for the Bulldogs this season. The win snapped Odessa’s losing streak at four games.