Missouri High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025

🔥 BIG game from Ava Bush! 🔥



The Rock Bridge senior went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs to help fuel a huge comeback win over Blair!



After trailing 4-0, the Bruins stormed back with 7 unanswered to win it 8-7! 🥎👏@softball_rb | @avabush09 https://t.co/VZvcpLZ7gQ