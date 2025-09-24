Missouri High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 24, 2025
While several Missouri high school softball teams hold onto their spot in the rankings from last week, five new teams have made plenty of noise to claim a place in the standings.
Take a look at the top 10, plus five teams to watch, who could potentially land on the rankings next week if they continue to outperform.
1. Rock Bridge (12-5)
Previous Rank: 1
Winning seven of their last eight games, the Bruins hold on strong to the No.1 spot. A 15-8 victory over Hickman marked Rock Bridge’s seventh matchup won by six or more runs this season.
2. Oak Grove (9-1)
Previous Rank: 2
The Panthers are on a six-game winning streak, a stretch where they have outscored opponents by an average of 7.2 runs. They came within a single run of blowing that streak against Odessa, but were able to hold strong in the 5-4 win.
3. Lee’s Summit (5-2)
Previous Rank: 3
The Tigers dropped their second loss of the season in a close 4-2 matchup to Raymore-Peculiar. They bounced back against the ranked Blue Springs South in another close battle, but came out victorious 6-5.
4. Eureka (7-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Wildcats put up a season-high score and collected their third straight win when they defeated Parkway South 12-4.
Kayleigh Niles was fierce at the plate, going 3-for-5 with one home run, three runs, and a double. Addison Schneider went a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs, and a double.
5. Liberty (4-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Blue Jays have won four straight games where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.7 runs. The team took down Central by a massive 11-2 margin, making the third game this season they have won by eight or more runs.
6. Helias (9-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Crusaders took their first loss at home with a 4-1 battle against Linn. Prior to the loss, Helias was on a three-game winning streak. A 14-4 win over Blair Oaks marked the fifth matchup the team has won by eight or more runs this season.
7. Excelsior Springs (5-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Tigers' undefeated season almost came to an end in a nail-biter against Lawson. They managed to escape and take the 11-9 victory, holding their clean record.
8. Blue Springs South (13-7)
Previous Rank: 4
The Jaguars fall down in the rankings after losing to Lee’s Summit in a close 6-5 battle.
Delanie Ward and Ella Carmack were still stellar at the plate, though. Ward went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Carmach got on base in all four plate appearances and brought in two runs.
9. Parkway Central (9-2)
Previous Rank: 10
The Colts extended their winning streak to five after putting up an 11-run slugfest against Horton Watkins. They have now won five games by nine runs or more this season.
10. Centralia (4-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Panthers have won 14 straight games on the road dating back to last season. An 8-2 win over Mexico bumps Centralia into the rankings for the first time this year.
Five Teams to Watch
Raymore-Peculiar (4-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
In a close 2-1 victory, the Panthers defeated Blue Springs, making if the fifth consecutive win against them.
Linn (15-4)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Wildcats just fell short of Blair Oaks in a 10-8 loss to snap their four-game winning streak. Until this loss, Linn’s pitching staff had been averaging 2.79 runs allowed.
Stars at the plate were Kenxy Hackman and Heslie Higginbotham. Hackman went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, a run, and a double. Higginbotham went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, a run, and an RBI.
Chillicothe (16-5)
Previous Rank: 5
The Hornets put up their highest season score in a massive 26-5 victory over Maryville. Chillicothe has now won eight of its last 10 games.
North Shelby (5-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The undefeated Raiders continue to roll. They came within a single run of losing that feat, but secured the 5-4 win over Clark County.
Winfield (9-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
Winfield saw its perfect season come to an end when Fort Zumwalt handed the Warriors a 4-1 loss. Prior to that, they blew past the Orchard Farm Eagles in a 10-0 shutout, marking their sixth game this season that they have won by five or more runs.
