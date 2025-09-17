Nebraska High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 17, 2025
The Nebraska high school softball season is heating up as teams make their push towards districts in October.
With conference tournaments wrapped up and regular season schedules entering the home stretch, the state's top programs are starting to separate themselves.
From Millard North's dominant Metro Conference run to Lincoln Southwest's steady season, the competition at the top is fierce, and several challengers are making noise.
Here is a look at the Top 10 teams.
1. Millard North (18-3)
Previous Rank: 1
Millard North remains in the top spot after winning the Metro Conference Tournament. The Mustangs rolled through the four games, scoring 56 runs and allowing only six. The Mustangs capped the tournament with a 10-0 win over Papillion-La Vista in the championship game on Monday.
2. Lincoln Southwest (15-1)
Previous rank: 2
Lincoln Southwest seems to be quietly putting together a great season. The Silver Hawks' only loss was to Gretna, which occurred nearly two weeks ago. The Oct. 2 matchup with Millard North to end the regular season is setting up to be a great game and a potential state tournament matchup preview.
3. Gretna (16-5)
Previous Rank: 3
Gretna dropped their Tuesday night game against Hastings, 6-4, but remain No. 3 in the polls. Prior to that the Dragons won the Eastern Midland Conference tournament with wins over Elkhorn, Hastings, and Norris.
4. Papillon-La Vista (16-6)
Previous Rank: 4
Papillion-La Vista has dropped two in a row to Millard North and Bellevue East. The schedule doesn’t get any easier with Staley (Mo.) and Millard North this week.
5. Omaha Westview (12-4)
Previous Rank: 6
Westview got a big win over Elkhorn South in the Metro Conference Tournament before losing to eventual champion Millard North. The Wolverines finish the season with one of the easier schedules down the stretch.
6. Omaha Westside (11-4)
Previous Rank: 8
Omaha Westside went 1-1 this past week with a win over Millard South and a loss to Papillion-La Vista. The game against Marian was canceled due to rain on Tuesday. The Warriors host the Westside Invitational this weekend.
7. Millard West (11-6)
Previous Rank: 5
Millard West has dropped three of its last four games, with losses to Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Westside, and Bellevue East. The Wildcats will look to get back on track this week against Gretna East.
8. Elkhorn South (14-6)
Previous Rank: 7
Elkhorn South had put together five straight wins before dropping the game to Omaha Westview in the Metro Conference Tournament. The Storm has a big game against Lincoln Southwest coming up on Sept. 29.
9. Northwest (13-2)
Previous Rank: 9
Northwest has won 11 games in a row. Its offense has been on fire, scoring 10 or more runs in eight of its last 11 games.
10. Bellevue East (13-8)
Previous Rank: NR
Bellevue East has won three out of its last four games, including wins over Millard West and Papillion-La Vista. With Alisha McMurtry, a 2026 Omaha commit, in the circle, the Chieftains are always tough, but they might be finding some support around her to help out.
Next Teams Up:
Kearney (14-6)
Kearney dropped two out of three games this week, picking up a win over Norfolk in a double-header split. The loss dropped Kearney out of the rankings, but with games against Lincoln Southwest and Hastings coming up, the Bearcats could jump back into the mix.
Hastings (13-4)
The Tigers got a big win over Gretna on Tuesday night. In a game that saw two of the best pitchers in the state squaring off, Hastings' Ella Tinsman struck out 16 batters and allowed just five hits. Hastings will be a tough out in Class B.