North Carolina, Kentucky Advance to Little League Softball World Series Semifinals
The semifinals of the Little League Softball World Series take place on Friday, with a trip to the championship games on the line.
Here’s a look at who remains, what’s at stake, and what teams need to pull out all the stops to continue their season.
Teams Remaining
- North Carolina (Johnston County LL)
- Northwest (Snohomish LL)
- Southeast (Lake Mary LL)
- Central (Daviess County LL)
- Latin America (Guayama Softball LL)
- Mid-Atlantic (Toms River LL)
Semifinal and Championship Schedule
Friday, August 7
- Southwest Region vs. Northwest Region, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Latin America Region vs. Mid-Atlantic Region, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, August 8 (Semifinals)
- Central Region vs. TBA, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
- North Carolina Region vs. TBA, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, August 9
- TBA vs. TBA (Third Place Matchup), 10 a.m. ET, ESPN
- TBA vs. TBA (Championship Matchup), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
Teams to Watch
North Carolina Region
The Johnston County softball team has been an incredible representative of the state of North Carolina, as they remain undefeated after taking down the Southeast Region 5-2. Ace Anna-Lynn Clark threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts and five hits, while the offense came alive with all five runs in the fifth inning.
Lake Mary of the Southeast Region had been on a tear, outscoring opponents 29-0 in their previous two games, but nothing was getting past Clark and Johnston County’s defense.
Central Region
Ace Michaela Knight threw a shutout with nine strikeouts to lead Daviess County of Kentucky to a 2-0 win over Latin America.
Paisley Edge and Finley Beaven were the heroes at the plate, as they both ripped back-to-back RBI doubles to take the lead. Daviess County has taken down its opponents 26-2.
Northwest Region
With Madison Locke on the mound and at the plate, Snohomish is to be feared. In her most recent outing, she went 2-for-3 at the plate with 12 strikeouts to take a 9-1 victory over Canada and escape elimination.
The 12-year-old is the daughter of former Washington softball Women’s College World Series champion, Olympic medalist and current ESPN Analyst, Danielle Lawrie, and has certainly made a name for herself.
Janessa Malone also powered the offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.
ESPN has been exclusively broadcasting 81 Little League Softball Region Tournament games this summer, with 65 games available on ESPN+, 12 on ESPN and two on ESPN2.
The tournament is being played on the campus of East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.
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Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.Follow nicolereitz02