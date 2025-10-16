Oklahoma High School Softball State Tournament Preview: Schedule, How to Watch
It’s time to crown four Oklahoma high school softball teams as state champions.
The quarterfinals kick off today, with the best high school teams from Class 3A, 4A, 5A, and 6A fighting for a title this weekend. All regular season long, teams like Choctaw, Mustang, Lone Grove, Dale, and Moore have held top spots in Softball On SI’s rankings.
Three of last year’s champions are back in the playoffs, looking to defend their title. Owasso (6A) and Pryor (5A) are back in their respective brackets, while Lone Grove, which moved up from 3A last year after winning, looks to take 4A this year.
Who will take it all? Here is everything you need to know about the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) softball playoffs, including brackets, tickets, and how to watch.
Schedule
All games are in Central Time.
Class 6A
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Choctaw vs. Moore, 10 a.m.
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Edmond Memorial vs. Broken Arrow, Noon
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Owasso vs. Stillwater- 2 p.m.
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Bartlesville vs. Mustang 4 p.m.
- Oct. 17- Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD- 11 a.m.
- Oct. 17- Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD- 1:30 p.m.
- Oct. 18- Championship: TBD vs. TBD- 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Pryor vs. Guthrie, 10 a.m.
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Elgin vs. Carl Albert, Noon
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Duncan vs. Claremore, 2 p.m.
- Oct. 16-Quarterfinal: Coweta vs. Tahlequah, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 17- Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m.
- Oct. 17- Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.
- Oct. 17- Championship: TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Newcastle vs. Blanchard, 10 a.m.
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Tuttle vs. Tecumseh, Noon
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Oologah-Talala vs. Elk City, 2 p.m.
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Lone Grove vs. Plainview, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 17- Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m.
- Oct. 17- Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.
- Oct. 18- Championship: TBD vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Washington vs. Perry, 10 a.m.
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Sequoyah vs. Chandler, Noon
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Bethel vs. Lindsay, 2 p.m.
- Oct. 16- Quarterfinal: Silo vs. Kiefer, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 17- Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m.
- Oct. 17- Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.
- Oct. 18- Championship: TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m.
Where to Watch
While games won’t be held on national television, there is a live streaming option through the NFHS Network for fans to purchase. Viewers can watch all games and highlights after.
- Annual Pass: $6.67 a month
- Monthly Pass: $13.99 a month
Purchase Tickets
All games are played at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. General admission digital tickets can be purchased for $11.50 a day on the OSSAA GoFan website.