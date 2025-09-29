Oklahoma High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
This week’s Oklahoma high school softball rankings feature a new No.1 while one new team enters. Several previously ranked teams continue to fluctuate in the standings.
Take a look at the top 10, plus five teams to watch, who could potentially land on the rankings next week if they continue to outperform.
1. Dale (18-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Dale is on a roll after taking down Magnum in a 9-0 shutout victory. With just two losses, the Pirates have now won 10 games by five or more runs this season, moving them into the No. 1 spot.
2. Choctaw (23-3)
Previous Rank: 2
The Yellowjackets are on a 15-game winning streak and don’t look to be slowing down any time soon. The pitching staff put up a 5-0 shutout over Norman North. The victory marks the second time they have taken the Timberwolves down this season.
3. Mustang (17-3)
Previous Rank: 1
After losing to Choctaw, the Broncos bounced back with two strong wins against Southmoore and Claremore, scoring 19 total runs across the two matchups. The winning streak didn’t last long, though, as Mustang dropped to Broken Arrow in a tight 3-2 game. The team drops to the No. 3 spot after collecting its third loss of the season.
4. Pryor (21-1)
Previous Rank: 5
A 13-3 blowout over Claremore marked the Tigers’ 16th straight win at home, dating back to last season. The win also marked the seventh straight time Pryor has defeated the Zebras.
5. Lone Grove (28-3)
Previous Rank: 3
The Longhorns have outscored their opponents by an average of 8.6 runs across their last 17 wins. They silenced the bats of Madill to collect another shutout this season. The 10-0 victory marked the 16th win that Lone Grove has won by six runs or more this year.
6. Tuttle (27-6)
Previous Rank: 6
In a tight matchup, the Tigers fell just short of Jenks by a score of 3-2. Tuttle’s pitching staff has only allowed 1.7 runs per game on average this season, and should give Norman North hitters trouble when they face off this week.
7. Tahlequah (27-4)
Previous Rank: 8
The Tigers dropped two games in a row, losing 6-3 to Tuttle and 5-1 to Stillwater.
In the battle against Tuttle, Alix Kimble fought hard on the mound. She went six innings, surrendering six unearned runs on seven hits. She hasn’t given up more than two walks in four straight appearances.
At the plate, Jordan Stark went a perfect 2-for-2 with two runs.
8. Broken Arrow (19-4)
Previous Rank: 9
The Tigers took down Bixby in a 12-1 blowout. They have not won 14 of their last 16 games, and have won 10 games by five or more runs this season.
9. Moore (14-5)
Previous Rank: 7
A close 6-5 loss to Tahlequah marked the fourth straight game Moore has lost on the road.
10. Washington (24-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Warriors collected their fifth straight win after handing Westmoore a 4-0 shutout.
Payton Blackburn was the star in the circle, giving up just two hits to keep the Jaguars’ bats silent.
At the plate, Daphne Palumbo went 2-for-3 with one home run, two runs, and two RBIs. Ava Salcedo got on base in all three of her appearances and ripped one home run.
Five Teams to Watch
Blanchard (27-5)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Lions have outscored their opponents by an average of 7.6 runs across 18 straight wins this season. The pitching staff handed Lindsay a 3-0 shutout to grab the 27th win of the year.
Enid (25-5)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Plainsmen blew past Ponca City in an 11-0 shutout, marking their 11th win in their last 12 matchups. Enid has now won 17 games bu six runs or more this season.
Chandler (24-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
A 14-3 win over Beggs marked Chandler’s 10th straight win on the road dating back to last season. The Lions have now won 15 games by seven runs or more this year.
Kennedy Allen struck out 13 batters across five innings, giving up just two earned runs off two hits. She hasn’t given up more than two walks across 11 straight appearances.
Madison Cagle was the star at the plate, going 2-for-3 with one home run, three runs, and three RBIs. Halle Herrmann was impressive, too, going 2-for-4 with two runs, a triple, and two RBIs.
Edmond Memorial (18-10)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Bulldogs are sitting on two straight wins after taking down Putnam City 12-2.
Silo (29-6)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Rebels are on an eight-game winning streak after defeating Valliant in a 6-3 battle.
