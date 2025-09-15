Oklahoma High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 15, 2025
The Oklahoma high school softball rankings have seen a shock once again. A new No.1 emerges while several previously unranked teams make an entrance.
1. Mustang (11-1)
Previous Rank: 4
The Broncos went into the matchup against Norman North off a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.7 runs. Keeping that momentum, they outlasted the Tumberwolves by a score of 7-3, and collected their seventh straight win.
2. Pryor (19-0)
Previous Rank: 3
The Tigers' undefeated season nearly came to an end. In the nail-biter against Tuttle, Pryor was able to hold on with a score of 3-2 to stay clean. The Tigers' pitching staff has only allowed 1.8 runs on average this season.
3. Choctaw (16-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Off seven straight wins where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.6 runs, the Yellowjackets handed Piedmont a loss in a 1-0 shutout.
4. Lone Grove (21-3)
Previous Rank: 10
The Longhorns’ pitching staff put up a dominant performance against Purcell to collect the team’s sixth straight shutout. The 8-0 victory was also the 12th matchup Lone Grove has won by five runs or more this season.
Their 16th straight win on the road dating back to last season has come from the offense, as they averaged 8.0 runs over those games.
5. Moore (13-3)
Previous Rank: 5
Though Moore had a blowout win against Plainview the last time they played, the Lions ended their five-game winning streak with a 5-3 loss. They bounced back though, with a 12-2 win over Silo and look to start a new hot streak.
6. Dale (13-1)
Previous Rank: 1
After 44 consecutive wins dating back to last season, the Pirates were handed a loss by Silo in a tight 2-1 matchup. Dale has won six matches by six runs or more this season, making the first loss of the season a heartbreaker.
7. Tahlequah (21-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Tigers have been on fire. In a 5-0 shutout win over Red Oak, they collected their 11th straight win. Their success is due to the pitching staff not allowing a single run in their last five matchups.
Raylee McCarter and Riley Dotson were stars at the plate. McCarter went a perfect 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Dotson went 2-for-3 with two runs.
Also to note, it was their tenth straight win at home dating back to last season. Those home wins are due to the offense averaging 8.4 runs over those games.
8. Cyril (7-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
A 5-0 shutout against Hydro-Eakly kept the Pirates undefeated. The team has won four games by eight or more runs this season. The victory snapped the Bobcats' three-game streak of wins at home.
9. Chandler (18-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
A seven-run first inning allowed the Lions to blow past Warner in a 16-5 defeat. They have now won 11 games by seven or more runs this season.
Brenlee Corea was the star, going 1-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs, and a triple, while Kennedy Allen scored her first run of the season.
Chandler's offense finished the contest with just two strikeouts. As for pitching, the team has now struck out at least five batters every time they've taken the field this season.
10. Oktaha (18-2)
Previous Rank: 9
The Tigers’ pitching staff stepped up in a matchup against Henryetta to take a 5-0 shutout victory. That’s now four straight victories for Oktaha.
Five Teams to Watch:
Tuttle (17-4)
Tuttle has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups. Their victories are due to the standout performances from the pitching staff, who have only surrendered 1.6 runs on average across those games.
Blanchard (19-5)
The Linons are on a 10-game winning streak. They came within a single run of blowing that feat, but were able to pull off a 3-2 win over Chickasha.
Broken Arrow (13-3)
The previously ranked Tigers ended an eight-game winning streak with a 13-3 loss to Dewey. Though dropping three games this season, Broken Arrow is sure to recover from this setback and charge forward.
Stillwater (12-4)
Though dropping two straight games to Lone Grove, the Pioneers put up an impressive five-run third inning to take down Southmoore 6-1.
Owasso (15-3)
The Rams snapped a 12-game winning streak when they lost to Tahlequah in a close 11-10 matchup. They dropped their second consecutive game to Bartlesville, but with the strong competition they have put up this season, a little setback shouldn’t hold them down for too long.