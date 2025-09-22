Oklahoma High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
While several Oklahoma high school teams stay ranked this week, there’s quite a bit of movement throughout the standings. Two teams find their way back into the standings, while one team’s biggest highlight from the past week was defeating the No.1 Mustang.
Take a look at the top 10, plus five teams to watch, who could potentially land on the rankings next week if they continue to outperform.
1. Mustang (15-2)
Previous Rank: 1
The Broncos collected their second loss of the season in a close battle against Choctaw. They fell short 6-5, snapping an eleven-game winning streak. Mustang bounced back quickly, though, and blew past Southmoore 7-1 to hold the No.1 spot in the rankings.
2. Choctaw (19-2)
Previous Rank: 3
A victory over the No. 1-ranked Mustang moves the Yellowjackets up higher. Choctaw had already won 11 games in a row, where they outscored opponents by an average of 7.5 runs. The close 6-5 victory over the Broncos extended their winning streak to 12 games.
3. Lone Grove (24-3)
Previous Rank: 4
Lone Grove has won 13 straight games this season, where they outscored opponents by an average of nine runs. They added another win over Elgin to keep the winning streak alive.
4. Dale (16-1)
Previous Rank: 6
The Pirates blew past Plainview in a 10-1 victory. They have now won eight matchups by five or more runs this season.
5. Pryor (20-1)
Previous Rank: 2
A 14-0 shutout win over Bishop Kelley marked the 13th game the Tigers have won by six or more runs this season. The victory marked Pryor’s 15th straight at home, dating back to last season.
6. Tuttle (22-4)
Previous Rank: N/A
Though the Tigers weren’t in the top 10 last week, they were mentioned in the five teams to watch. In an 8-0 shutout, they took down Edmond Santa Fe and have now won nine games by five or more runs this season.
7. Moore (13-4)
Previous Rank: 5
Moore was coming in hot off a 12-2 victory over Silo last week, but a close 9-8 loss to Deer Creek ended a four-game winning streak at home.
8. Tahlequah (24-3)
Previous Rank: 7
After a 6-0 shutout win over Shawnee, the Tigers have now won 12 games by six or more runs this season.
Zoie Griffin was phenomenal on the mound, giving up just one hit and collecting 16 strikeouts. Over 13 straight appearances this season, Griffin has not given up more than two walks.
At the plate, Riley Dotson went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, two RBIs, and a run. Lily Garcia went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs.
9. Broken Arrow (16-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Tigers came within one run of losing their winning streak, but came out strong over Piedmont in the 6-5 matchup. Broken Arrow has only given up 2.2 runs on average this season.
10. Stillwater (12-4)
Previous Rank: N/A
Though the Pioneers didn’t make the top 10 last week, they were listed among the five teams to watch. Stillwater was on a strong three-game winning streak until they took a 7-2 loss to Tushka.
Five Teams to Watch
Blanchard (25-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Lions collected their 14th straight victory after the pitching staff handed Mount St. Mary an 11-0 shutout. Blanchard has now won 11 games by five or more runs this season.
Washington (23-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
A 12-2 win over Jones marked the Warriors’ third straight. They have now won an astonishing 17 matchups by six or more runs this season.
Chandler (22-3)
Previous Rank: 9
The Lions won five straight games where they outscored their opponents by an average of 4.8 runs. They added a sixth win over Ninnekah in a 13-0 shutout.
Madison Herring pitched three incredible innings, giving up no earned runs or hits. In her last three straight appearances, she hasn’t given up more than one hit.
At the plate, Halle Hermann made all the difference, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a stolen base, and a run. Madison Cagle was strong too, going 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, two runs, and an RBI.
Oktaha (23-2)
Previous Rank: 10
A 6-1 victory over Haskell makes back-to-back wins for the Tigers.
Enid (21-4)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Plainsmen's pitching staff collected its third straight shutout when they took down Norman North 9-0.
