Oklahoma High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 3, 2025
Another week, another shakeup to Oklahoma’s high school softball rankings. Though a clear top tier is beginning to emerge, several teams are holding onto their rankings from last week. Three teams have also entered for the first time, while two have moved up.
1. Dale (7-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Holding the No.1 spot, the Pirates remain untouched. In a 14-7 victory over Tecumseh with the most runs they have scored all season, the team grabbed its 40th straight victory.
2. Mustang (8-0)
Previous Rank: 2
In a 15-5 win over Edmond Santa Fe, the Broncos' offense exploded to score the most runs they have all season, keeping their perfect season alive.
3. Moore (11-2)
Previous Rank: 10
Four straight wins from the Lions move them significantly up the rankings into the No.3 spot. Their success is a combination of the pitching staff having only surrendered 2.6 runs on average.
4. Choctaw (11-2)
Previous Rank: 7
The Yellowjackets won two straight games by ten runs. The 11-1 win over Westmoore bumps the team back up the rankings after falling to No. 7 last week.
5. Pryor (12-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The undefeated Tigers have won nine matchups by six runs or more this season, pushing them into the Top 10 for the first time this year.
6. Broken Arrow (10-2)
Previous Rank: 6
The Tigers flew past Gretna in a 5-3 victory and Sapulpa in a 13-1 blowout. With five straight wins, they hold on to the No.6 spot.
7. Owasso (11-1)
Previous Rank: 8
After beating the Barkesville Bruins in a thrilling 7-4 matchup and a massive 16-3 win over Union, the Rams’ winning streak extends to nine.
8. Oktaha (15-0)
Previous Rank: 9
The blowout against the Pawnee Black Bears was nothing new for the Tigers. A 6-0 shutout adds to the nine games they have won by five or more runs this season.
9. Warner (7-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The undefeated Eagles beat the Chouteau-Mazie Wildcats 12-1 to enter the rankings for the first time this season. The team has now won three contests by ten runs or more this season.
10. Stillwater (8-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
In a 10-8 nail-biter over Deer Creek, the Pioneers were able to pull through and keep their undefeated season strong. They suffered a 7-5 loss the last time these two teams met, so the comeback is telling of what the Pioneers are bringing to the table this fall.