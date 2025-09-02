Softball On SI and GameChanger Team Up for Exclusive NFCA Kaiti Williams Invite Coverage
Softball On SI and GameChanger are set to deliver exclusive coverage of the 2025 NFCA Kaiti Wiliams Memorial Leadoff Classic in Papillion, Nebraska.
The high school tournament, which takes place on Friday and Saturday at Papillion Landing, has become one of the premier events on the high school softball calendar, drawing elite programs from four states.
This year, fans and families will experience expanded access and in-depth coverage through Softball On SI's editorital storytelling and GameChanger's industry-leading scorekeeping and live-streaming technology.
The tournament is co-hosted by Papillion-La Vista South High School and Millard North High School.
"I am very excited to host the 4th annual NFCA Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic," said Papio South head coach Tom Horton. "We have 30 of the best high school teams in this tournament. Four states will be represented: Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Colorado.
"We are very excited to be able to showcase some of the best high school softball talent that plays in the fall. I believe this to be the best high school softball tournament in Nebraska.”
Through this partnership, fans will be able to follow along with every pitch via live streams, box scores, and stats, while Softball On SI will have multiple reporters on site providing editorial content including recaps and rankings.
Also debuting this year will be the Softball On SI All-Tournament Team, recognizing the top talent on the field throughout the weekend.
About Kaiti Williams
Kaiti Williams passed away unexpectedly at the age of 22 from an irregular heartbeat in 2015, just three months after graduating from Wayne State College.
At Wayne State, Williams earned All-NSIC honors all four years. She ended her playing career ranked first in career runs batted in (146), first in total bases (380) and first in doubles with 52. She was second in career hits at 252, trailing all-time leader Amy Sandstrom by just six hits, and is third in career walks with 74.
The standout first baseman and outfielder from Papio South became the first Titan athlete to earn 12 varsity letters in her career, four each in softball, basketball, and track and field.
Her number 14 jersey was retired in the fall of 2015, and a banner with her jersey number can be seen on the right-field wall at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex. She was elected to the Wayne State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
About GameChanger
GameChanger empowers athletes, coaches, and families to stay connected through live streaming, scorekeeping, team management tools, and developmental resources. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, GameChanger covers over 9 million-plus games annually and 1 million-plus teams a year. The live streaming and team management technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball, volleyball, and basketball.
About Softball On SI
Softball On SI is the dedicated softball vertical of the On SI contributor network, providing year-round coverage of youth, high school, college, and professional softball.