Nebraska High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025
The Nebraska high school softball season is heating up, and the competition has been fierce from the start.
With several games already in the books, a clear top tier is beginning to emerge as five teams separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
The question now is who among the challengers will rise to close the gap and make a run at the leaders.
1. Lincoln Southwest (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
Lincoln Southwest remained undefeated to move into the top spot. The best win is over Millard West, but the Silverhawks will be tested this weekend at the Kaiti Williams Invite.
2. Millard North (7-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Millard North went 4-0 at the Midwest High School Invite in Kansas City after losing earlier in the week to Millard West.
3. Gretna (8-2)
Previous Rank: 1
The Dragons drop a couple of spots after going 2-2 in Kansas City. Gretna lost 7-5 to Blue Springs South (Mo.) and 5-3 to Broken Arrow (Okla.).
4. Papillon-Lavista (7-2)
Previous Rank: 2
The Monarchs responded to a loss against Northwest with two wins over Pius and Lincoln Southeast.
5. Millard West (7-4)
Previous Rank: 5
The Wildcats started the week with another win over rival Millard North. It’s the second time this season the Wildcats have beat the Mustangs. They finished the week 2-2 in Kansas City.
6. Omaha Westview (7-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Westview got walked off by Marian to start the week, handing the Wolverines their only loss of the season. They answered by winning four in a row, including two wins over ranked teams.
7. Papillon-Lavista South (4-2)
Previous Rank: 7
A steady week for the Titans, losing to Westview and beating Pius. They will be tested this week at the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic.
8. Gretna East (5-1)
Previous Rank: NR
Gretna East earns its first appearance in the rankings with a solid showing at their own tournament. The Griffons lost to Westview 2-1 in the championship after beating Millard South and Westside.
9. Omaha Westside (6-2)
Previous Rank: 4
The Warriors slid down the rankings after dropping two games this week to Gretna East and Skutt. They’ll look to rebound this week with a full slate of games.
10. Kearney (8-2)
Previous Rank: 9
Kearney stays in the top 10 after 4 wins this week, two each over Lincoln Northeast and Fremont. The Bearcats trailed Fremont 10-0 in the 4th inning before rallying to win 20-12.
Next teams up:
Blair (9-2)
The Bears have won six in a row after dropping games to Marian and Gretna. They’ve gotten solid defense and pitching during the winning streak. Allowing only 11 runs in six games.
Omaha Marian (4-2)
Marian got the walk-off win against Westview before shutting out Burke. The Crusaders have had some timely hitting and solid pitching to keep them in games. They have a big week with games against Millard North and Skutt before playing Gretna in the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic on Friday.
Northwest (5-2)
Northwest had a strong showing at the LPS Invite, knocking off Lincoln Southeast, Pius, and Papillion-Lavista. The offense has come alive, averaging over 9.5 runs per game in their last 3 games.
Hastings (6-2)
The Tigers got off to a slow start, dropping their first two games of the year. They have responded with a six game winning streak, including a win over Elkhorn South.